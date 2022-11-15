Things aren’t looking good between Candace Owens and her former ally, Donald Trump. For years, the two far-right conservatives have found solace in partnering against Democrats and all things liberal. Owens is one of the most controversial political pundits in American culture, but she recently revealed that she has cut ties with the MAGA leader.

Owens appeared on her Daily Wire series where she detailed an alleged tense moment with Trump. “I’m telling you this personal story because I think it is something that made me for the first-time question him as a person,” she stated.

This point of contention reportedly stemmed from an article from The Daily Beast. The outlet published an article that stated, “Candace Owens: Trump is Pro-Vax Because He’s ‘Too Old’ to Understand the Internet.”

“You have an individual who’s spent years defending you, and that individual gave you a completely kind and fair interview,” said Owens on her show. “You said something yourself that your base didn’t like. And you somehow transformed that into something that I did wrong. That is unacceptable.”

She added, “That is not being a leader. That is not owning things that you did wrong. That’s not owning that you misunderstood something about your base. That’s not growing, that’s not developing.” Owens believes Trump needs to understand with why many of his supporters have abandoned him.

It “would have led him to the fact that his base is not pro-COVID vaccine,” Owens added. “It’s that simple. I understood that. I could have told him that. But at that moment, I realize that he’s not listening.”

She denied ever calling him “too old” but stated Trump took the story as a fact. The next time she and Trump came face to face, Owens claimed the former president “was actually rude to me.”

Following the results of the midterm elections, Republicans have been up in arms. It was expected that they would have a major takeover, but in the end, things didn’t turn out in their favor. Still, it is rumored that Trump will once again make his bid for president in the 2024 election.

