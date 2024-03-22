Candace Owens Fired From "The Daily Wire", Alleged Anti-Semitism Cited As The Reason

Candace Owens has been fired with immediate effect from Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire network over perceived anti-semitism. Owens and Shapiro were already on bad terms after falling on opposite sides of the Israel-Palestine conflict. However, the breaking point, according to sources who spoke with TMZ, was a podcast appearance that Owens made earlier this month. During the podcast, a "cha-ching" sound effect was played every time Shapiro, who is Jewish, or his wife, who is Israeli, was mentioned. Owens did not say anything about Shapiro herself. However, her lack of defense for her now-former boss reportedly spoke volumes to Daily Wire management.

Additionally, the sources claimed that Daily Wire executives felt Owens "knew exactly what she was doing" in her feud with Shapiro. This is because Owens has previously bragged about "being one of the best communicators in the media industry". Owens is yet to address her firing. The comes in the midst of a media tour that has included Joe Budden and The Breakfast Club.

Candace Owens Raps "The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air" In Cringe-Filled Breakfast Club Appearance

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 03: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on May 03, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on May 03, 2022. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Owens tried to "prove her Blackness" by consenting to take a "Black Quiz" while appearing on The Breakfast Club this week. After being asked some softball middle-school civics questions, Owens was asked to rap the theme song to The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Owens happily does so, providing the most cringe-worthy right-wing rap performance since Ben Shapiro. Owens, with her clipped New England pronunciation, sounds a lot like Parks & Rec protagonist Leslie Knope attempting to rap. If there are any positives to take out of this, it's more ammo to make fun of Owens with

Of course, Owens is exactly a fan of modern rap music. "I just don’t need to hear about Ice Spice’s farts, I just don’t. I don’t want to hear about it. We used to produce really good music and it’s gone down the drain. I think even that is international. I think it’s because it’s a part of the, ‘Let’s slowly make it modify the education systems so that Black people can’t read and, at the same time, feed them with a pipeline of garbage,’ and you will wake up one day, and what surrounds you will be garbage," Owens ranted last week while speaking with Budden.

