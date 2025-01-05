Nicki Minaj May Face Criminal Charges Over Alleged Battery Lawsuit

Police are requesting a warrant over the alleged incident.

Nicki Minaj may end up facing criminal charges over the alleged incident cited by her former manager, Brandon Garrett, in his lawsuit against her. According to TMZ, Detroit Police have requested a warrant from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. In Garrett's lawsuit, he claims Minaj allegedly got physical with him after learning he had sent someone else to pick up one of her prescriptions.

"Are you f***ing crazy having him pick up my prescription?" she allegedly screamed at him in her dressing room ahead of an April 2024 concert in Detroit. "You have lost your f***ing mind and if my husband were here, he would knock out your f***ing teeth. You're a dead man walking. You just f***ed up your whole life and you will never be anyone, I'll make sure of it." Eventually, she allegedly smacked him on the right side of his face with an open hand as well as on his right wrist.

Read More: Akbar V Shares Heartfelt Message For Nicki Minaj In Honor Of Her Birthday

Nicki Minaj Performs On Her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2. World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Garrett claims he fled the room and hid inside a restroom at Little Caesars Arena for hours while fearing for his safety. His lawsuit accuses Minaj of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He is seeking damages from Minaj with the lawsuit.

When TMZ first broke the news of Garrett's lawsuit, Minaj's attorney, Judd Burstein, told the outlet: “At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty (Nicki's married name), and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations. However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty’s favor.”