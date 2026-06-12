OVO Kai Doesn't Buy Rick Ross' Explanation For Flying Commercial

Rick Ross recently tried to clear the air after going viral for flying commercial. But not everyone is convinced by his explanation. The MMG boss found himself trending after videos surfaced showing him on a commercial flight, leading some fans to question why one of rap's most outspoken luxury enthusiasts wasn't traveling on a private jet. Ross later addressed the chatter, claiming he chose to fly commercial because his private jet was being upgraded with Starlink internet.

"I chose to fly commercial," Ross explained. He insisted the decision was temporary while work was being done on his aircraft. While some fans accepted the explanation, OVO affiliate Kai wasn't buying it.

Reacting to Ross' comments on social media, Kai offered a simple but blunt response: "😭 other jets exist buddy."

The remark quickly made the rounds online, with many users finding humor in the fact that Ross' explanation centered around having only one available private jet. Others pointed out that chartering a private aircraft is common among wealthy celebrities, making Kai's reaction resonate with fans who felt Ross' reasoning sounded a little convenient.

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Rick Ross Explains Why He's Flying Commcercial

The exchange also adds another layer to the ongoing tension between Drake's camp and Rick Ross. The two former collaborators have spent the last year trading shots following Ross' decision to side against Drake during the rapper's highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar. Since then, Ross has repeatedly trolled the Toronto superstar online, while members of OVO have occasionally fired back. One of the most recent examples being when Ross refused to sing Drake's lyrics during his verses battle with French Montana.

Of course, Ross has built much of his public image around displaying wealth. "The Biggest Boss" has never been shy about embracing extravagance. That's partly why the commercial flight footage generated so much discussion in the first place.