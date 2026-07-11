JAŸ-Z Brings Out Nas And Blue Ivy Carter During New York Show

BY Alexander Cole
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The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
JAŸ-Z is performing at Yankee Stadium, and he is bringing out heavy-hitting guests like Nas and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

JAŸ-Z is performing at Yankee Stadium tonight in the first of three concerts in New York City. This is all part of his celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.

These are classic albums, and the fans are excited about the prospect of JAŸ-Z performing every single track. Tonight is the Reasonable Doubt portion of the weekend, and so far, the show has been a banger of a time. It all started with Beyoncé taking to the stage for a rendition of "Can't Knock The Hustle."

Not long after her performance, JAŸ-Z brought out Nas to perform "Dead Presidents" and "The World Is Yours." Their beef is a thing of the past, and it is a beautiful thing. You can just imagine the crowd pop when he came out.

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

JAŸ-Z Is Bringing Out The Big Guns

From there, he brought out Blue Ivy Carter on the piano for a rendition of "Feelin It." She got a massive ovation from the crowd, and once again, it was a pretty incredible moment. It was yet another demonstration that this weekend is going to be a family affair.

The show is still ongoing, and for the most part, has only just begun. With that in mind, there are certainly more surprises in store. JAŸ-Z knows how to keep the fans engaged, and with Nas, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy already making cameos, this is going to be a truly legendary weekend.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more coverage of JAŸ-Z's upcoming performances.

Read More: The 10 Sneakers We Want To See Jay-Z Collab With Next

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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