JAŸ-Z Brings Out Nas And Blue Ivy Carter During New York Show

JAŸ-Z is performing at Yankee Stadium tonight in the first of three concerts in New York City. This is all part of his celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.

These are classic albums, and the fans are excited about the prospect of JAŸ-Z performing every single track. Tonight is the Reasonable Doubt portion of the weekend, and so far, the show has been a banger of a time. It all started with Beyoncé taking to the stage for a rendition of "Can't Knock The Hustle."

Not long after her performance, JAŸ-Z brought out Nas to perform "Dead Presidents" and "The World Is Yours." Their beef is a thing of the past, and it is a beautiful thing. You can just imagine the crowd pop when he came out.

JAŸ-Z Is Bringing Out The Big Guns

From there, he brought out Blue Ivy Carter on the piano for a rendition of "Feelin It." She got a massive ovation from the crowd, and once again, it was a pretty incredible moment. It was yet another demonstration that this weekend is going to be a family affair.

The show is still ongoing, and for the most part, has only just begun. With that in mind, there are certainly more surprises in store. JAŸ-Z knows how to keep the fans engaged, and with Nas, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy already making cameos, this is going to be a truly legendary weekend.