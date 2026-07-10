The 10 Sneakers We Want To See Jay-Z Collab With Next

30 years after Reasonable Doubt changed hip-hop forever, Jay-Z is back outside and bigger than ever. Tonight, he takes over Yankee Stadium for the first of three historic shows, with the opening night centered entirely on his 1996 debut.

The celebration has already produced one of the year's most talked-about sneaker moments: a triple white Air Force 1 Low featuring an embossed Roc-A-Fella logo and "Reasonable Doubt 1996" pressed into the heel, gifted to a small group of industry insiders as a friends-and-family exclusive. It's a beautiful tribute, but it also raises a bigger question.

Jay-Z has one of the most storied relationships with sneaker culture in hip-hop history, from pioneering the celebrity collab era with the Reebok S. Carter to his Air Force 1s. Here are the 10 sneakers we want to see Hov put his name on next.

Read More: 50 Cent Loses Bid To Quickly Win Lawsuit Against Ex Shaniqua Tompkins

10. Timberland 6-Inch Premium Boot

Image via GOAT

The wheat Timberland 6-inch is woven into the fabric of Jay-Z's New York upbringing and into the broader story of the city's hip-hop culture.

A proper Jay-Z x Timberland collab would be one of the most culturally loaded footwear moments in recent memory, connecting his come-up directly to the boot that soundtracked so much of it. It's the one entry on this list that doesn't need a design angle or a fashion rationale to make sense. The story writes itself, and it's been waiting to be told for a long time.

9. Bottega Veneta Speedster

Image via GOAT

Bottega Veneta sits exactly where Jay-Z's taste has landed. It's quiet, expensive, and built for people with nothing left to prove.

The brand rarely does outside collaborations, but with A$AP Rocky having a history with the brand, a Jay-Z collab wouldn't be out of the picture. Two names that don't need to shout to command a room.

A collab between them would be one of the most understated and genuinely important moments in luxury sneaker history. It would also push the conversation about what a hip-hop sneaker collab can look like further than it's ever gone before.

8. Air Jordan 11

Image via GOAT

The AJ11 also matches Jay-Z's dressed-up, formal-meets-athletic style better than almost any other Jordan silhouette.

Patent leather, clean lines, and 30 years of cultural weight already built in. A Jay-Z x Air Jordan 11 built on Space Jam DNA, specifically, would be one of the most significant Jordan collabs in recent memory, connecting hip-hop history directly to basketball history in a way that very few shoes could pull off.

7. Adidas Superstar

Image via GOAT

Run DMC put this shoe in the hip-hop world, but the Superstar belongs to New York as much as it belongs to any one artist. A Jay-Z interpretation through his current minimalist lens would be a full-circle moment for the culture.

We'd recommend keeping the shell toe, keeping the three stripes, and letting the Roc-A-Fella detail do the rest. A shoe built on 50 years of history doesn't need much.

It just needs the right name attached to it. Adidas has done significant collab work with hip-hop artists for decades, like Young Thug. Jay-Z could easily put his signature stamp on the sneaker.

6. Louis Vuitton Trainer

Image via GOAT

Pharrell's takeover of Louis Vuitton menswear opened a door that didn't exist before. Jay-Z and Pharrell have decades of creative history together, and a Jay-Z x LV Trainer would be the natural next move through that connection.

Clean white build, subtle monogram detailing, premium materials throughout. The kind of collab that makes headlines far outside sneaker culture and sits permanently in the conversation about where luxury and hip-hop overlap. It would also mark a genuine evolution from the S. Carter era, proving how far the culture has come since 2003.

5. PUMA Clyde

Image via GOAT

Jay-Z has been PUMA's basketball creative director since 2018, but nothing under his watch has carried the weight his name deserves. The Clyde is the answer.

Walt Frazier's signature shoe is one of New York's most important sneakers, and a Jay-Z take on the OG White/Royal colorway would connect Marcy Projects directly to Madison Square Garden. New York history on both sides of the shoe, finally in one place.

It would also give his PUMA tenure the defining moment it's been missing, something that actually reflects who he is and where he comes from.

4. Nike Air Force 1 High

Image via GOAT

The Low has the Roc-A-Fella history. The Reasonable Doubt anniversary pair is making headlines right now. But a proper Jay-Z x Air Force 1 High has never happened officially, which makes it one of the most obvious gaps in his sneaker catalog.

Triple white, minimal branding, and a Roc-A-Fella hit somewhere clean on the build. The simplest idea on this list, and probably the one that would move the most pairs. Sometimes the most powerful collab is just the right name on the right silhouette, with nothing else added.

3. Gucci Tennis 1977

Image via GOAT

The S. Carter was openly modeled after the original Gucci Tennis '84. That shoe made the S. Carter one of the most culturally loaded sneakers of its era, but the loop was never officially closed.

Now, with Jay-Z firmly in luxury circles and Gucci more connected to streetwear than ever, an actual Gucci Tennis collab would complete a story that's been sitting unfinished for over twenty years.

It would also be a full-circle moment for hip-hop's relationship with luxury fashion more broadly. Few collabs would carry that kind of backstory going in.

2. New Balance 990

Image via GOAT

Jay-Z's aesthetic right now is quieter and more considered than it's ever been. The 990v3 in classic grey fits perfectly.

Made in the USA, built on decades of craft, and respected by people who actually know sneakers, a Jay-Z x 990v3 would be the rare collab that doesn't need to announce itself. It would say everything just by existing, which is pretty much exactly how Hov operates these days.

New Balance has built serious collab credibility in recent years. Adding Jay-Z's name to that roster would be a statement move for both sides.

1. Air Jordan 4

Image via GOAT

The Air Jordan 4 and Jay-Z feel like a collab that should have happened already. The "Military Blue" colorway is the right canvas as it's clean, classic, and deeply rooted in Jordan Brand history.

A Roc-A-Fella detail tucked on the heel or lining would be enough. No loud branding, no gimmicks, just two legacies that have always belonged in the same conversation, finally put together on one shoe.

Jordan Brand has done collabs with artists carrying far less cultural weight than Hov. The fact that this hasn't happened yet makes it one of the most obvious missed opportunities in sneaker history.