50 Cent Loses Bid To Quickly Win Lawsuit Against Ex Shaniqua Tompkins

50 Cent has hit a setback in his ongoing legal battle with ex-girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins.

According to Billboard, a New York appeals court has denied the rapper's attempt to secure a default judgment in his lawsuit against Tompkins after she allegedly failed to respond to the complaint in time. The court ruled on Thursday (July 9) that there wasn't enough evidence to show Tompkins had even been properly served with the lawsuit in the first place.

"The defendant's excuse for the delay in responding — that she did not receive the summons and complaint — was reasonable," the court wrote. They noted that 50 Cent failed to prove she lived at any of the addresses where service had been attempted.

The lawsuit was filed by 50 Cent's publishing company, G-Unit Books, in 2025 after Tompkins posted a series of Instagram videos discussing Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal criminal trial. In the clips, Tompkins also spoke about 50 Cent's infamous 2000 shooting and his long-running history with Diddy.

The rapper claims those videos violated a 2007 agreement in which Tompkins allegedly sold him the exclusive rights to her life story in perpetuity. Tompkins, however, has challenged the validity of that agreement. She is arguing through her attorneys that she signed it under coercion and intimidation.

Read More: 50 Cent Sued By Former Staffer Over Alleged Retaliation And Harassment

The Court Deemed Her Delay Reasonable

Last month, 50 Cent's legal team urged the appeals court to rule in their favor by default because of Tompkins' delayed response. During oral arguments, however, judges appeared skeptical of that request, questioning whether she had ever received notice of the lawsuit.

With the appeals court rejecting the motion, the case will now continue through the normal legal process. Rather than ending in an early victory for 50 Cent. The ruling does not determine whether the 2007 agreement is enforceable or whether Tompkins ultimately violated its terms. Those issues are now to be decided as the litigation moves forward.

50 Cent's company allegedly paid Shaniqua Tompkins $80,000 for the exclusive rights to her life story. He claims the deal was intended to prevent her from profiting off their shared history. It remains to be seen how things will play out in court.

“We have considered plaintiff’s remaining contentions and find them unavailing,” the court explained.