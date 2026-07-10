50 Cent Loses Bid To Quickly Win Lawsuit Against Ex Shaniqua Tompkins

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
50 Cent's request for an early win was denied.

50 Cent has hit a setback in his ongoing legal battle with ex-girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins.

According to Billboard, a New York appeals court has denied the rapper's attempt to secure a default judgment in his lawsuit against Tompkins after she allegedly failed to respond to the complaint in time. The court ruled on Thursday (July 9) that there wasn't enough evidence to show Tompkins had even been properly served with the lawsuit in the first place.

"The defendant's excuse for the delay in responding — that she did not receive the summons and complaint — was reasonable," the court wrote. They noted that 50 Cent failed to prove she lived at any of the addresses where service had been attempted.

The lawsuit was filed by 50 Cent's publishing company, G-Unit Books, in 2025 after Tompkins posted a series of Instagram videos discussing Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal criminal trial. In the clips, Tompkins also spoke about 50 Cent's infamous 2000 shooting and his long-running history with Diddy.

The rapper claims those videos violated a 2007 agreement in which Tompkins allegedly sold him the exclusive rights to her life story in perpetuity. Tompkins, however, has challenged the validity of that agreement. She is arguing through her attorneys that she signed it under coercion and intimidation.

Read More: 50 Cent Sued By Former Staffer Over Alleged Retaliation And Harassment

The Court Deemed Her Delay Reasonable

Last month, 50 Cent's legal team urged the appeals court to rule in their favor by default because of Tompkins' delayed response. During oral arguments, however, judges appeared skeptical of that request, questioning whether she had ever received notice of the lawsuit.

With the appeals court rejecting the motion, the case will now continue through the normal legal process. Rather than ending in an early victory for 50 Cent. The ruling does not determine whether the 2007 agreement is enforceable or whether Tompkins ultimately violated its terms. Those issues are now to be decided as the litigation moves forward.

50 Cent's company allegedly paid Shaniqua Tompkins $80,000 for the exclusive rights to her life story. He claims the deal was intended to prevent her from profiting off their shared history. It remains to be seen how things will play out in court.

“We have considered plaintiff’s remaining contentions and find them unavailing,” the court explained.

Read More: 50 Cent Goes After His Ex In Court After Life Rights Battle Leads To A Loss

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Goes After Ex In Court Life Rights Battle Loss Music 50 Cent Goes After His Ex In Court After Life Rights Battle Leads To A Loss
50 Cent Goes After Sons Mother Abuse Allegations Hip Hop News Relationships 50 Cent Goes After His Son's Mother In Court For Abuse Allegations
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Music 50 Cent Argues Shaniqua Tompkins Is Using Their Legal Dispute To Embarrass Him
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Music 50 Cent's Ex Alleges She Only Signed Away Her Life Rights Out Of Fear For Her Safety
Comments 0