Chubbs & Preme Diss DeMar DeRozan Amid Toronto Raptors Rumors

DeMar DeRozan and Drake used to be cool with one another, especially when DeRozan played for the Toronto Raptors. In 2018, the star was traded to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard, which led to the Raptors' first NBA title.

Interestingly, DeRozan is in the midst of leaving the Sacramento Kings and is currently a free agent. The NBA star can go wherever he wants, and according to reports around the league, DeRozan is interested in coming back to the Raptors. Leonard has already returned to the city, and now DeRozan wants to make the move.

However, Drake's inner circle is not excited about the prospect of this reunion. On Instagram, Chubbs posted a thumbs-down emoji. Meanwhile, Preme asked, "No LA teams want him?"

Drake's Inner Circle Isn't Going For DeMar DeRozan

This icy reception from Drake's closest allies should come as absolutely no surprise. Anyone who associated themselves with Kendrick Lamar during the beef has been ostracized from the circle. The only person who seemingly got a pass was Future, as evidenced by his appearance on "Ran To Atlanta."

When it comes to NBA Free Agency, there have been some exceptionally unique storylines this year. Of course, LeBron James is currently on the market and is looking for somewhere to retire. Furthermore, Draymond Green is also a free agent as he opted out of his deal with the Golden State Warriors.

With DeMar DeRozan joining the free agency pool, there is no doubt that the next few weeks are going to be fascinating to watch play out.