Chubbs & Preme Diss DeMar DeRozan Amid Toronto Raptors Rumors

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings
Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) before the game against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Ever since DeMar DeRozan supported Kendrick Lamar, it doesn't appear as though Drake's inner circle is happy with him.

DeMar DeRozan and Drake used to be cool with one another, especially when DeRozan played for the Toronto Raptors. In 2018, the star was traded to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard, which led to the Raptors' first NBA title.

In recent years, the relationship between Drake and DeRozan has deteriorated. So much so that DeRozan was spotted in the music video for Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." A big faux pas if your goal is to remain within Drizzy's good graces.

Interestingly, DeRozan is in the midst of leaving the Sacramento Kings and is currently a free agent. The NBA star can go wherever he wants, and according to reports around the league, DeRozan is interested in coming back to the Raptors. Leonard has already returned to the city, and now DeRozan wants to make the move.

However, Drake's inner circle is not excited about the prospect of this reunion. On Instagram, Chubbs posted a thumbs-down emoji. Meanwhile, Preme asked, "No LA teams want him?"

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Drake's Inner Circle Isn't Going For DeMar DeRozan

This icy reception from Drake's closest allies should come as absolutely no surprise. Anyone who associated themselves with Kendrick Lamar during the beef has been ostracized from the circle. The only person who seemingly got a pass was Future, as evidenced by his appearance on "Ran To Atlanta."

When it comes to NBA Free Agency, there have been some exceptionally unique storylines this year. Of course, LeBron James is currently on the market and is looking for somewhere to retire. Furthermore, Draymond Green is also a free agent as he opted out of his deal with the Golden State Warriors.

With DeMar DeRozan joining the free agency pool, there is no doubt that the next few weeks are going to be fascinating to watch play out.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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