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Chubbs & Preme Diss DeMar DeRozan Amid Toronto Raptors Rumors
Ever since DeMar DeRozan supported Kendrick Lamar, it doesn't appear as though Drake's inner circle is happy with him.
By
Alexander Cole
July 09, 2026