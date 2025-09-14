New Drake Snippet Dissing DeMar DeRozan Surfaces

Drake’s anticipated ICEMAN album is on the horizon, but it appears he’s still in his feeling with NBA star DeMar DeRozan, according to a new leaked snippet.

The leak surfaced on social media Saturday evening (September 13). Drake can be heard reflecting on his former friendship with DeRozan, a former Toronto Raptors player, then expressing his disappointment in believing the small forward could bring The 6 a championship.

"When you was a part of the team we used to be planning our Mexico trip in the spring […] spur of the moment, “ Drake raps. “Why did we think you could get us a ring…"

Fans would immediately recognize Drake’s references to DeMar DeRozan with NBA team names that DeRozan played on, littered throughout the verse, including the Sacramento Kings and the San Antonio Spurs.

Drake’s New Snippet About DeMar DeRozan

Drake and DeMar DeRozan’s beef stems from Drizzy's 2024 rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. DeRozan would appear in Lamar’s “Not Like Us” music video. Lamar mentioned DeMar in the track’s lyrics.

DeRozan is a Los Angeles native. He would be seen alongside other NBA players such as LeBron James and Russell Westbrook at Kendrick Lamar’s Pop-Out concert. Drake has thrown jabs at them all since the concert.

ICEMAN has seen several subliminal disses towards hip hop by The 6 God. The upcoming album has previewed three new singles in "What Did I Miss?," "Dog House," and "Which One." Adin Ross recently revealed that he has heard the entire album, but credits that none of the songs previously released were among the tracklist.

ICEMAN will feature Central Cee, Julia Wolf, Yeat, and more. It will be Drake's first solo album since 2023's For All The Dogs. While there has been no release date announced, 21 Savage asked Drizzy to drop the album already.