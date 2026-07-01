The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

When you think of the best rap albums of 2026 so far, there are probably a plethora of projects on your mind. After all, some of the biggest artists in hip-hop have dropped this year. That list includes the likes of Drake, A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Latto, Baby Keem, and many more.

Given this abundance in releases, coming up with just 25 albums is no easy task. However, as we do every year, the HotNewHipHop staff has come together to curate what we believe to be the best 25 rap albums of the year so far. This list will include some of mainstream hip-hop's biggest chart-topping albums. However, there are also a few underground gems that will pique your curiosity. There is something here for everyone, and we're sure you're all eager to debate these choices.

Check out your Top 25 best rap albums of 2026 so far below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

25. Latto - Big Mama

Confidence has always been part of Latto's appeal, but Big Mama finds her with far less to prove. The Atlanta rapper moves through the album with the assurance of someone who has already earned her place, choosing to refine her sound rather than chase trends. Inspired by her journey into motherhood, the project captures Latto embracing one of the biggest changes in her life while remaining grounded in the Southern perspective and confidence that have defined her career from the beginning.

That sense of growth is what separates Big Mama from many of Latto's earlier releases. The album leaves room for celebration and reflection without losing the energy that made her one of Rap's biggest stars. Motherhood doesn't become the project's defining theme, but it deepens the perspective behind it, allowing Latto to evolve without abandoning the qualities that built her audience. Rather than reinventing herself, she continues to build on a foundation that's uniquely her own.

- Erika Marie

24. Rosco P Coldchain & Nicholas Craven - Play With Something Safe

Rosco P Coldchain is one of hip-hop’s biggest “What If?” stories, having been signed to Pharrell’s Star Trak with an unreleased debut album that ended up shelved. And after serving 14 years in prison, he came home to deliver on the potential that many saw in him early on. Go Play With Something Safe pairs Craven’s brilliant ear for soul samples with Coldchain’s picture-esque writing that blends nostalgia with urgency. His earnest pen on “Hold My Hand” details purpose, while records like “The Future” pair his humor and rugged punchlines into one of the most compelling records on the project. With features from Bruiser Wolf, Ab Liva, and Malcolm Kamal, Rosco P Coldchain finds himself comfortably at home with like-minded collaborators, spearheaded by one of underground rap’s most prolific producers.

- Aron A.

23. BbyMutha - rent due

BbyMutha can attest to hard work more than most who came up around the same time, and she’s not here for industry games or clout-chasing. After all, the rent is due. The Tennessee femcee came through with a confrontational and confident body of work reflecting her come-up, matching it with murky and often mystical trap-inspired production that grounds her more than previous material. What she really benefits from on rent due is perspective, emphasizing real-life battles and experiences that make her numb to the trappings of fame and folks downplaying her impact. BbyMutha doesn’t break her poker face throughout, though, acting as a manifestation of the grind and the trauma she faced before her career took off. With time, it may end up being the definitive release in her catalog for its thematic resonance, and it doesn’t slacken on the grit factor. Mutha’s on her “third life,” and she’s dominating it.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

22. Slayr - HalfBlood (BloodLuxe)

Slayr was recently included on XXL’s 2026 Freshman List, so it should come as no surprise that he was one of the best projects of the year. HalfBlood (Bloodluxe) is one of those projects that lets you know the future is still bright. While some underground rap has fallen into some abrasive and unlistenable trappings, Slayr has maintained a level of accessibility and experimentation that is truly admirable. Throughout this project, you come to realize that Slayr can go from 2016-era Lil Uzi Vert to his thrash metal namesake in the blink of an eye.

His ear for melody puts him ahead of his contemporaries, who have completely abandoned pleasant sounds for over-the-top wankery. Of all of the underground artists operating within this hyperpop-adjacent sound, Slayr is one of the few who has a legitimate shot at some mainstream success. Bloodluxe is an artist at their most confident, and given Slayr’s age, it is clear that only good things are to come for him.

- Alex Cole

21. Samara Cyn - Detour

Samara Cyn has been one of the most exciting rising artists to watch over the last couple of years, and Detour is another reminder of why. After earning plenty of attention with her debut project The Drive Home, standout singles, and festival appearances, Cyn's sophomore effort is confident and refreshingly unpredictable. Rather than sticking to one formula, Detour encourages listeners to let go of their expectations and embrace the different directions (or sonic detours) it takes across its seven tracks. Throughout the project, Cyn effortlessly balances introspective songwriting with melodic performances, all without ever sounding forced.

Songs like "oooshxt!" and "BUSHWICK" featuring Ovrkast immediately commands listeners attention, while records like "Highest" reveal a softer side of her artistry. The production is experimental enough to make each track feel distinct. Despite its brief 19-minute runtime, Detour never feels incomplete or short. Instead, it leaves listeners wanting more while highlighting just how expansive modern hip-hop can be. Samara Cyn continues to carve out a lane entirely her own, making Detour a standout release that hints at an even brighter future.

- Tallie Spencer

20. NBA YoungBoy - Slime Cry

There’s really no shortage of music from NBA Youngboy, but Slime Cry felt like the victory lap. With 2025 seeing him embark on the Make America Slime Again Tour, Slime Cry became the album that followed a cultural moment that further cemented him as a generational voice. Slime Cry undoubtedly felt polarizing with some distinguishable weak points, but the high points were really high. Songs like “Bruce Wayne” & “Mask & Gloves” embodied classic YB, while his collaboration with Burna Boy was both unexpected and fitting–an elevation of his usual direction. With 30 songs in total, there’s certainly room for trimming, but NBA Youngboy still came through with some heat for 2026.

- Aron A.

19. Deante' Hitchcock - Junkie In The Sun

Georgia's Deante' Hitchock has been grinding for a minute, and with Junkie In The Sun, he delivers his most diverse project yet. Throughout the rollout for the album, Hitchcock was dropping off hypnotic and psychedelic indie rock-rap fusions that had left his fanbase in awe. Songs like "Electric Revival" and "Reminders" were perfect examples of this. Meanwhile, tracks like "U-N-I" showcased just how far Hitchcock was willing to go with his experimentation. These three tracks geared us up for the album, which did not disappoint.

Throughout each track, Hitchcock expands his soundscapes, keeping psychedelic threads throughout. The artist's rapping ability remains steadfast, which is an honorable quality to the record. A lesser artist would ditch the rap aspect and try their hand at singing. Hitchcock chooses to keep it about rap, and it gives the album the perfect contrast of sounds. While there are some missteps throughout the tracklist, this is a project that swings for the fences and gets there.

- Alex Cole

18. Ghais Guevara - Goyard & The Kayfabe Reveal

“Kayfabe” is something Ghais Guevara has always been interested in, especially via his Goyard series. Each track on this new album, Goyard & The Kayfabe Reveal, explores that idea to some degree: the mask folks put on to engage in romantic relationships, the mask Black folk must wear to face white supremacist oppression and global colonization, and the mask hip-hop artists are subject to when commercialized and boxed in by industry and cultural standards. The Kayfabe Reveal is the Philly MC’s most direct and raw dissection of these topics yet, with great features from folks like Wahid and Teller Bank$ (shoutout the excellent Hate Island) building a larger sentiment around complicity, performance, and the notion of “truth.” It’s a harsh and noisy approach sometimes, but it bravely reflects the chaos Guevara raps about surviving, enduring, and moving past in his career. The more he rises, the more he questions the rewards.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

17. Kenny Mason - BULLDAWG

Kenny Mason continues to push the boundaries between rap, rock, and alternative music on his 15-track effort BULLDAWG, all without losing sight of his Southern roots. After building momentum with his PUP PACK series, the Atlanta native doubles down on what makes him stand out. Rather than chasing trends, Mason continues carving out a lane of his own, pairing razor-sharp lyricism with explosive performances and original production.

He leans into a style of rap that feels uniquely his. Tracks like "BOUNCE WIT ME" and "BLACK FIT" highlight just how seamlessly he can blend distorted guitars with melodic trap production. Elsewhere, features from JID, Paris Texas, and Dominic Fike elevate the project and add depth to keep listeners engaged.

What makes BULLDAWG so compelling is how natural it all feels. Kenny Mason is clearly building a world that exists on his own terms. The result is another standout release that further cements him as one of the most original voices of hip-hop's next generation.

- Tallie Spencer

16. By Storm - My Ghosts Go Ghost

Fragility may be seen as a weakness for some hip-hop corners, but By Storm turned it into a compelling strength on their debut album as a duo, My Ghosts Go Ghost. Injury Reserve’s RiTchie and Parker Corey crafted tracks of glass to explore absence, negative space, overbearing personal challenges, and the fear of losing not just oneself, but also connection to loved ones. As the tracklist shifts from the quiet jaggedness of “Can I Have You For Myself?” to the cathartic release of “Double Trio 2,” earnest lyricism employs a matter-of-fact tone to try to live in the moment and find intimate satisfaction when the world won’t give it to you so easily. Tenderness abounds, whether as a lonely light in the darkness or content reprieves of peace. It’s the most emotionally affecting album of the year, and another sonically and lyrically breathtaking entry in RiTchie and Parker’s stellar catalog.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

15. IDK - e.t.d.s

IDK has always balanced technical lyricism with ambitious concepts, and e.t.d.s. A Mixtape by .idk. is no exception. The Maryland rapper returns to his mixtape roots while reflecting on the events that led to his incarceration at 17. The lyrical content alone makes for one of his most personal and focused projects to date.

The feature and production credits are stacked, but they never overshadow the music itself. Madlib, No I.D., Conductor Williams, KAYTRANADA, and Goldie all leave their mark behind the boards, while Black Thought, Pusha T, and RZA contribute memorable verses. The posthumous appearances from MF DOOM on "FLAKKA" and DMX on "START TO FiNISH - S.T.F." are standout moments that feel purposeful also.

Despite all the big names involved, IDK remains the centerpiece throughout. His confident delivery and thoughtful songwriting tie the project together, making e.t.d.s. another strong addition to one of hip-hop's most consistently underrated catalogs.

- Tallie Spencer

14. Little Simz - Sugar Girl

Comfort has never seemed to interest Little Simz. Each release opens the door to a different creative direction, and Sugar Girl is no exception. Across four tracks, the London rapper steps into unfamiliar territory with quiet confidence, letting mood and melody guide the music without losing the thoughtful perspective that has made her one of the United Kingdom's most respected voices.

Produced by Jakwob, Sugar Girl pairs Simz with collaborators including JT, DEELA, and 070 Shake, each bringing a distinct energy without pulling the project away from its center. The EP may be brief, but it leaves a lasting impression by refusing to settle into expectation or routine. Rather than revisiting the sound that earned her widespread acclaim, Simz trusts her instincts and lets curiosity lead the way. That willingness to keep evolving, regardless of where it takes her, is exactly why Sugar Girl deserves a place on this list.

- Erika Marie

13. Blu & Exile - Time Heals Everything

Time has only strengthened the connection between Blu and Exile. Nearly two decades after Below the Heavens introduced them as one of underground Hip Hop's defining duos, the Los Angeles pair continues to prove that chemistry doesn't have an expiration date. Time Heals Everything never chases trends or attempts to modernize their formula for the sake of relevance. Instead, it leans into everything that made their partnership special in the first place. There's Exile's warm, Soul-drenched production and Blu's thoughtful writing, which has grown more reflective with age.

The album feels grounded in lived experience, balancing personal introspection with observations about community and the weight people carry through life. Guests like Rome Streetz, TOBi, Black Thought, and Saba complement the project without pulling attention away from its central voice. Further Exile's production gives every record room to breathe. At a time when so much Hip Hop is built for quick consumption, Time Heals Everything rewards patience. It's the kind of album that reveals something new with each listen, reminding audiences why Blu and Exile remain one of the genre's most dependable creative partnerships.

- Erika Marie

12. Navy Blue - Sir Render

Navy Blue is one of hip-hop's sharpest writers, and he puts those skills on full display throughout Sir Render. Every release from the New York artist feels like a journey, rewarding listeners who are willing to sit with his introspective lyricism rather than simply let it pass by. Across 15 tracks, Navy Blue delivers some of his most thoughtful songwriting yet. He balances his dense lyricism with soulful production.

The feature list is impressive. Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE Shabb, Armand Hammer, and the late Ka all make memorable appearances, but the focus never strays from Navy Blue's vision. Every verse feels intentional and gives listeners something new to unpack with each revisit. Meanwhile, the James Earl Jones interludes pulled from Native Son add another layer to an album rooted in reflection.

Sir Render is not built for quick consumption. Navy Blue doesn't rely on flashy production or mainstream appeal. Instead, he explores themes of faith, grief, growth, and purpose through the poetic writing that has become his trademark. It's an album that asks for your attention, but rewards it with substance.

- Tallie Spencer

11. Wiki - Ancient History

Wiki's mid-year buzzer-bear Ancient History has already made a massive impression on rap listeners. As soon as it dropped, it climbed the rankings on numerous personal lists. Meanwhile, we even had to shift things around to accommodate such an esteemed body of work. A list without Ancient History would feel like a gross misstep.

On Ancient History, Wiki delivers raps that sound like a stroll through New York's concrete jungle. Each beat takes you on a journey, as you can picture yourself letting the auditory textures flow through you while making your way through Central Park's lambrynths. Wiki's rapping is on another level with this project. The mastery of his craft is on full display, as the storytelling gets autobiographical. However, there are also musings about capitalism and society at large. These examinations add layers to each track, with Wiki cementing himself as one of those artists you need to lend your ear to.

- Alex Cole

10. Xaviersobased - Xavier

Xaviersobased is a litmus test of sorts when it comes to the gap between millennial, zillennial, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha rap fans. His appearance on The Adam Friedland Show is proof that the artist was tailor-made for the "30 and still tapped in crowd." However, his youthful exuberance is what draws in the Gen Alpha and Gen Z fans who have become accustomed to production that can only be described as auditory ADHD. On his debut album Xavier, the artist indulges in what he does best. The beats are raw, unfiltered, and oftentimes so hypnotic that you become disoriented while listening to them. However, their rhythmic quality makes them oddly danceable. Meanwhile, Xaviersobased's flow is always steady, regardless of what he finds himself rapping over.

On the intro track "I Don't Gotta Say It," his autotuned crooning completely takes over. He becomes the instrument as his voice swells in and out thanks to some tricks of the engineering trade. On "Big Ben" with Zaytoven, Xavier showcases his versatility over some traditional trap production. As for the closer, "Party At My Place," the artist effortlessly glides over Skrillex and Dylan Brady's electronic flavors. At just 22 years old, Xaviersobased already has a mature songwriting edge that allows him to dominate his lane. In a world where many underground darlings have become flashes in the pan, Xaviersobased promises to be a future rap superstar.

- Alex Cole

9. A$AP Rocky - Don't Be Dumb

Outside of The Fall-Off, there’s not another album on this list that was as anticipated or doubted as Don’t Be Dumb. In the eight years since Testing and endless promises of a release, Don’t Be Dumb brought together personal and creative growth into a singular concept that lived up to the expectations that many have had of his creative vision. The Brent Faiyaz-assisted “Stay 4 Life” is the type of dreamy soundscape that Rocky’s dabbled in when he leaned into indie rock and psychedelia. “Stop Snitching” with Sauce Walka is a rightful homage to the Houston influences that made him Harlem’s honorary Texan. Then there are the global influences of songs like “STFU” and “Black DeMarco” that really showcase his vast tastes, while “Helicopters” and “Stole Ya Flow” are the quintessential bangers that would’ve made this album incomplete if they were missing from the tracklist. Rocky’s remained one of hip-hop’s most trusted ears. Yet when people confuse accessibility with art, they leave little room for someone like him to deliver at the caliber that they expect. Thankfully, even after eight years, Rocky delivered a body of work that set the standard for what blockbuster releases should be in 2026.

- Aron A.

8. Isaiah Rashad - It's Been Awful

Healing isn't always loud. Sometimes it sounds like someone finally making peace with the parts of themselves they've spent years trying to outrun. That's the space Isaiah Rashad occupies on It's Been Awful, a deeply personal album that never relies on grand gestures, even as it confronts some of the most difficult chapters of his life. The Chattanooga rapper has long excelled at blurring the line between vulnerability and confidence, and this project finds him embracing both without apology.

Musically, It's Been Awful builds on the dreamy Southern sound synonymous with Rashad's catalog, pairing warm, slow-burning production with melodies that blur the line between rapping and singing. Themes of addiction, fatherhood, recovery, faith, and self-acceptance run throughout the album, giving even its quietest moments emotional weight. Rather than presenting himself as someone with all the answers, Rashad invites listeners to sit with his growth.

- Erika Marie

7. Vince Staples - Cry Baby

Long Beach has always been more than a backdrop in Vince Staples' music. It's where his political awareness and unflinching storytelling were created, and those qualities remain at the heart of Cry Baby. This time, however, the familiar observations arrive wrapped in jagged guitars and punk energy, pushing his music into new territory without losing sight of the perspective that has made him one of Hip Hop's most distinctive voices.

Rather than abandoning rap, Cry Baby expands its possibilities. Vince tackles surveillance, inequality, media scrutiny, and the contradictions of the American experience with the same precision that has defined his catalog. Yet, the urgency feels heightened by the album's fearless production. The result is a record that challenges expectations without feeling forced. It sounds like an artist following his instincts instead of chasing trends, which is exactly why Cry Baby deserves a place among the year's strongest Hip Hop releases.

- Erika Marie

6. Baby Keem - Ca$ino

It took Baby Keem almost five years to conceive of his new album Ca$ino. His last project, The Melodic Blue, showcased an artist who was eager to show the world his versatility. From Tame Impala-inspired psychedelic rock epics to arena bangers like “Family Ties,” Keem was able to do it all. Of course, this success put pressure on Keem to deliver with Ca$ino. In the end, he dropped off a polarising album that, according to us, does indeed live up to the hype.

Once again, Keem delivered an album that shows off his versatility. Songs like “Ca$ino” demonstrate how Keem is a master of hype. The production on the track builds tension to the point where the beat drop alone is enough to throw you into a mosh pit. Meanwhile, Keem is self-assured on the album, navigating each beat with a level of mastery that is well beyond his age. This can also be seen on songs like “Birds & The Bees” and “Good Flirts.” While some continue to sleep on this album, we will proudly put this near the top of our list.

- Alex Cole

5. Don Toliver - OCTANE

Don Toliver came into 2026 with plenty of momentum following Hardstone Psycho, and Octane proves he has no interest in switching up a formula that continues to work. The Houston artist sticks to what he does best: delivering hypnotic melodies, psychedelic production, and infectious hooks that are almost impossible to get out of your head. Don has never been the kind of artist fans turn to for intricate lyricism. Instead, his music thrives on vibe, atmosphere, and replay value, and Octane is packed with all three.

Early standouts like "Body," "ATM," and "Tiramisu" have become fan-favorites and reinforce the idea that Toliver is a reliable hitmaker. Elsewhere on the album, features from Rema on "Secondhand," Travis Scott on "Rosary," Yeat on "Rendezvous," SahBabii on "K9," and Teezo Touchdown on "All The Signs" complement the project and add new layers for fan enjoyment. The production remains immersive from front to back, giving Don plenty of room to float over each instrumental in his signature style.

Octane doesn't reinvent Don Toliver's sound, but it honestly doesn't have to. It feels designed for the live experience. Its larger-than-life production makes it the kind of album that comes alive on festival stages and stadium tours.

- Tallie Spencer

4. Drake - ICEMAN

Between three new albums, Drake somehow managed to exceed the expectations that everyone set for him after he accepted defeat in 2024. But ICEMAN was the rap album that fans have been demanding of him for years. The 18-song body of work serves as his triumphant return after the humiliation of “Not Like Us,” and here, Drake honed in on the icy production to fire back at everyone who counted him out. The infectious hook of “Janice STFU” helped him notch another #1, the blistering reunion with Future on “Ran To Atlanta” pushed Molly Santana into mainstream consciousness with a standout verse, and we probably won’t be able to scroll our timelines without “Maneesh on the beat, Shabang” echoing through our phones’ speakers. But for as many songs have appealed to the radio, there are also moments where he’s barring up over Conductor Williams or Ovrkast’s production that deliver some of his most potent rap songs. And then you have songs like “Plot Twist” and “Whisper My Name” that deliver and elevate his nocturnal sound into something that feels vicious. Say what you will about Drake, but ICEMAN ultimately saw him firing on all cylinders, proving that he’s at his best when the stakes are high.

- Aron A.

3. Earl Sweatshirt & MIKE & SURF GANG - POMPEII // UTILITY

Few 2026 hip-hop LPs are as immediately entrancing and transportive as POMPEII // UTILITY. Although Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE took on their own halves over SURF GANG’s woozy worlds, the album drops you into a smoke session where just one voice can represent a whole group of friends vibing along. The sense of community here flashes lyrically on occasion, but the free-flowing and rapidly shifting nature of the tracklist cements it. MIKE lives and dies by his rhyme schemes to great effect, whereas Earl flexes his muscles as an indelible rap influence. This album was a dream many fans yearned for, but its arrival championed simplicity rather than crumbling under the expectations.

After years of making each other better, the “Leadbelly” duo embarked on this pluggy journey with less pressure, more bite, and a new-ish-found sense of charisma. That’s thanks in large part to the cavalcade of SURF GANG producers and affiliates who made this album dreamy and damp, emphasizing tone over structure to create truly addictive material. While there’s not much here the artists haven’t done before to some degree, the expansion of this collaborative bond between them was as natural as it was exciting, an impressive feat for all.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

2. J. Cole - The Fall-Off

Drake wasn’t the only person impacted by hip-hop’s civil war in 2024; J. Cole inadvertently made his way out of the Big 3 with an apology. What’s perhaps worse is that all of the momentum built toward The Fall-Off, his supposed final album, was deflated after he left the Dreamville Festival stage. However, in its full double-disc execution, it showcased all of Cole’s strengths as a producer and an MC, whether it’s pulling Future and Tems over Alchemist’s production or stellar conceptual executions on songs like “The Fall-Off Is Inevitable.” Intimate moments were cushioned between hard-hitting braggadocio while Cole himself, as ambitious as the project is, never sounds out of place or out of pocket. If it is a final album, then Cole left hip-hop with a body of work that showcases how significant his legacy is in hip-hop.

- Aron A.

1. Sideshow - Tigray Funk

Sideshow is burdened by many things, but his 32-track declarations on TIGRAY FUNK make that weight feel more holistically interconnected than cumbersome. Brutal honesty about substance addiction, condemnations of genocide haunting his native Tigray, and vignettes of eternal personal regrets all filter through the nonchalance and determined bluntness of the DMV MC’s pen and performances. No stone goes unturned, and few contemporary hip-hop styles go without a nod. “Kaleidoscopic” seems to be the buzzword for the variety and versatility of the production here, weaving through abstract haze and punchy bravado at a breakneck pace. At the center of it all is Sideshow’s unmatched composure and skillful storytelling when it comes to his worldview.

Like the parable of the tiger, the dog, and the man in the animal kingdom that ties TIGRAY FUNK together, he doesn’t yet know if his environment will turn him dominant or dominated. It could be both at any given moment, a reality Sideshow embraces as a reason to push forward rather than an excuse to become compliant. Throughout it all, his lyricism never falters, and his voice never wavers. TIGRAY FUNK boasts a powerful drive and an ambitiously vibrant execution that deserves 2026’s hip-hop crown.