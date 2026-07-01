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best rap albums of 2026
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The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far
Counting down the best rap albums of 2026 so far is no easy task, but once again, HotNewHipHop has done its best.
By
HNHH Staff
July 01, 2026