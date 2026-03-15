50 Cent Goes After His Ex In Court After Life Rights Battle Leads To A Loss

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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50 Cent Goes After Ex In Court Life Rights Battle Loss
The Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson press conference in front of Government Plaza for G-Unit Studios in Shreveport Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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A judge blocked 50 Cent's default judgement against his ex Shaniqua Tompkins earlier this month, and he refuses to take the loss.

50 Cent isn't just juggling many rap beefs right now, but he also has a long court battle to prepare for regarding his ex girlfriend and the mother of his son Marquise Jackson, Shaniqua Tompkins. After a judge dismissed a default judgement against her in his favor in their life rights legal battle, he took the next step to win out in the end.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, the G-Unit mogul filed a notice of appeal in New York's appellate court seeking to reverse Justice Robert R. Reed's ruling. Reed blocked his attempt to win this case by default, as 50's team claimed that Tompkins missed the deadline to properly respond to this suit. The judge found that she had a legitimate reason to miss it and a legitimate defense to argue for.

Judge Reed outlined 20 days for Tompkins to respond, reportedly scheduling a preliminary conference for May 5 of this year. She claimed she never lived at the addresses that Fif's team tried to serve her at. Also, Shaniqua Tompkins alleged that she only learned about the lawsuit against her upon receiving calls from reporters.

As such, Judge Reed ruled that G-Unit Books didn't show they properly served her. Their appeal in response seeks to reverse the entire decision, providing the default judgement and speeding up an curt-ordered injunction.

Read More: 50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud

Why Is 50 Cent Suing Shaniqua Tompkins?
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves
Feb 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; 50 Cent throws t-shirts to fans during the second half of the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, 50 Cent's lawsuit against Shaniqua Tompkins is via the G-Unit Books company. They claim that she signed a life rights agreement in 2007 that gave the company control over her story in the public eye. Tompkins' interviews and public statements about 50, according to G-Unit Books' accusations, cost them a book they were planning. They seek over a million dollars.

However, Tompkins argues that she signed the life rights agreement under pressure, claiming that Fif and his manager Chris Lighty intimidated and threatened her. She claimed this wasn't a voluntary decision.

As such, it seems like both sides will continue to battle in court for the foreseeable future, unless this appeal attempt secures a victory. If not, then this situation will likely grow more complex and cumbersome moving forward.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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