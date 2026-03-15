50 Cent Goes After His Ex In Court After Life Rights Battle Leads To A Loss

50 Cent isn't just juggling many rap beefs right now, but he also has a long court battle to prepare for regarding his ex girlfriend and the mother of his son Marquise Jackson, Shaniqua Tompkins. After a judge dismissed a default judgement against her in his favor in their life rights legal battle, he took the next step to win out in the end.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, the G-Unit mogul filed a notice of appeal in New York's appellate court seeking to reverse Justice Robert R. Reed's ruling. Reed blocked his attempt to win this case by default, as 50's team claimed that Tompkins missed the deadline to properly respond to this suit. The judge found that she had a legitimate reason to miss it and a legitimate defense to argue for.

Judge Reed outlined 20 days for Tompkins to respond, reportedly scheduling a preliminary conference for May 5 of this year. She claimed she never lived at the addresses that Fif's team tried to serve her at. Also, Shaniqua Tompkins alleged that she only learned about the lawsuit against her upon receiving calls from reporters.

As such, Judge Reed ruled that G-Unit Books didn't show they properly served her. Their appeal in response seeks to reverse the entire decision, providing the default judgement and speeding up an curt-ordered injunction.

Why Is 50 Cent Suing Shaniqua Tompkins?

Feb 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; 50 Cent throws t-shirts to fans during the second half of the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, 50 Cent's lawsuit against Shaniqua Tompkins is via the G-Unit Books company. They claim that she signed a life rights agreement in 2007 that gave the company control over her story in the public eye. Tompkins' interviews and public statements about 50, according to G-Unit Books' accusations, cost them a book they were planning. They seek over a million dollars.

However, Tompkins argues that she signed the life rights agreement under pressure, claiming that Fif and his manager Chris Lighty intimidated and threatened her. She claimed this wasn't a voluntary decision.