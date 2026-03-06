News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
G-Unit Books
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
50 Cent Receives Frustrating Update In His G-Unit Books Lawsuit Against Ex
50 Cent is still battling his longtime, former partner Shaniqua Tompkins in court over life rights tied to a G-Unit Books agreement.
By
Zachary Horvath
March 06, 2026