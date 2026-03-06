50 Cent Receives Frustrating Update In His G-Unit Books Lawsuit Against Ex

BY Zachary Horvath
50 Cent Celebrates New Year's Eve At E11EVEN Miami
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: 50 Cent celebrates New Year's Eve at E11EVEN on December 31, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)
50 Cent is still battling his longtime, former partner Shaniqua Tompkins in court over life rights tied to a G-Unit Books agreement.

50 Cent's efforts to secure a $1 million default judgment against ex Shaniqua Tompkins is not going well. In fact, things are effectively at a stalemate despite the latter missing deadlines to respond to it. If you didn't know this is tied to a life rights agreement she signed in 2007 with G-Unit Books.

A Manhattan commercial court has come to the conclusion that the entity has yet to show enough proof to secure said judgment. This comes to light exclusively through Grouchy Greg Watkins of AllHipHop.

50 Cent X Mary J. Blige X A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Perform At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 3: 50 Cent performs onstage during a concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 3, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)

While 50 Cent's team claims the life rights agreement was okay for both sides, Tompkins has argued recently that's not so true. In late January, she claimed she was forced into signing it. Allegedly, 50 Cent's former manager Chris Lighty, tracked her down and threatened her. "During this encounter, Mr. Lighty told me that I would suffer severe consequences if I did not sign the agreement."

Why Is 50 Cent Suing Shaniqua Tompkins?
DaBaby &amp; Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 22: 50 Cent performs during DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash at Spectrum Center on January 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

While this ruling is certainly not ideal from the rapper's point of view, it's not totally over yet. However, it does signify that 50 Cent will need to try and find more evidence to support his case.

The G-Unit mogul sued his longtime ex last year, accusing her of "wrecking" the agreement she signed those years ago. He says she did by speaking about their relationship in interviews and in social media posts.

50 alleged all of this information she spilled should've exclusively belonged to him and nullified the agreement. Speaking of, it allegedly gave G-Unit Books broad, exclusive, and continuous control over Tompkins' life story, name, and likeness.

To compensate for such stipulations, Tompkins received an $80,000 advance and the promise of future royalties from a planned book.

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
