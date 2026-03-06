50 Cent's efforts to secure a $1 million default judgment against ex Shaniqua Tompkins is not going well. In fact, things are effectively at a stalemate despite the latter missing deadlines to respond to it. If you didn't know this is tied to a life rights agreement she signed in 2007 with G-Unit Books.
A Manhattan commercial court has come to the conclusion that the entity has yet to show enough proof to secure said judgment. This comes to light exclusively through Grouchy Greg Watkins of AllHipHop.
While 50 Cent's team claims the life rights agreement was okay for both sides, Tompkins has argued recently that's not so true. In late January, she claimed she was forced into signing it. Allegedly, 50 Cent's former manager Chris Lighty, tracked her down and threatened her. "During this encounter, Mr. Lighty told me that I would suffer severe consequences if I did not sign the agreement."
Why Is 50 Cent Suing Shaniqua Tompkins?
While this ruling is certainly not ideal from the rapper's point of view, it's not totally over yet. However, it does signify that 50 Cent will need to try and find more evidence to support his case.
The G-Unit mogul sued his longtime ex last year, accusing her of "wrecking" the agreement she signed those years ago. He says she did by speaking about their relationship in interviews and in social media posts.
50 alleged all of this information she spilled should've exclusively belonged to him and nullified the agreement. Speaking of, it allegedly gave G-Unit Books broad, exclusive, and continuous control over Tompkins' life story, name, and likeness.
To compensate for such stipulations, Tompkins received an $80,000 advance and the promise of future royalties from a planned book.