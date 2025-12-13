50 Cent Goes After His Son's Mother In Court For Abuse Allegations

50 Cent wasn't yet a star when his then-partner Shaniqua Tompkins welcomed Marquis Jackson into the world in 1996. But almost three decades later, their relationship is still the subject of much scrutiny... Especially in court.

For those unaware, Tompkins has accused 50 Cent of abuse in recent years, which resulted in a lawsuit for allegedly violating a life rights agreement. She had reportedly signed a deal with G-Unit Books in 2007 for $80,000 and future royalties, giving away the exclusive rights to her life story.

Now, according to AllHipHop, the G-Unit mogul is seeking a default judgment in his case, plus a permanent injunction and a damages inquiry. Attorneys for G-Unit Books claim Shaniqua owes over $1 million in damages in addition to interest and legal fees.

Also, lawyers outlined their alleged failed attempts to serve her with the lawsuit, such as direct delivery in July of this year, posting the papers to her door, mailing them to her, and mentioning widespread media coverage of the legal move. Shaniqua Tompkins reportedly had to respond to this by September 10 of this year, but reportedly has not done so.

50 Cent Abuse Allegations

Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach 50 Cent on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

This complaint over the pursuit of declaratory judgment, breach of contract, and breach of good faith and fair dealing comes amid Sean Combs: The Reckoning. It's the Netflix docuseries on Diddy that 50 Cent executive-produced, which has been very successful but also double-edged for Fif. Critics of his participation in the docuseries have brought up abuse allegations against him from multiple women, including Daphne Joy and Shaniqua Tompkins herself.

However, 50 Cent's former girlfriend wants no part in this. Tatted Up Holly had previously accused him of abuse online, which he apologized for. The posts went down around this time, and she recently asked fans to leave her alone amid the resurfacing of her accusations.