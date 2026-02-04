50 Cent Won’t Back Down Amid $1 Million Lawsuit Against Ex

BY Caroline Fisher
50 Cent Lawsuit Ex
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Rapper 50 Cent during pre-game of the game between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place.
50 Cent is currently suing his ex, Shaniqua Tompkins, for allegedly violating a contract she signed with G-Unit Books.

50 Cent has taken his fair share of folks to court throughout his career, and it doesn't look like he plans to stop any time soon. Currently, he's wrapped up in a legal battle with one of his exes, Shaniqua Tompkins. Last July, he hit her with a lawsuit. In it, he alleges that she violated a contract she signed with his publishing imprint, G-Unit Books.

Reportedly, she sold G-Unit Books the rights to her life story back in 2007. This includes her name, likeness, experiences, and more. She was given $80K and promised future royalties in exchange. Allegedly, however, Tompkins went on to discuss her past relationship with Fif in various interviews.

“Capitalizing on her recent notoriety from a ‘viral’ post commenting on testimony in the high-profile ‘Diddy’ trial, Tompkins has repeatedly and deliberately exploited the very rights she conveyed to G-Unit Books,” his legal team alleges in the lawsuit. “Tompkins’ behavior was intentional—she explicitly referenced the very agreement she breached while she actively breached it, stating it was something that was ‘going to have to be worked out legally.'”

50 Cent Shaniqua Tompkins Lawsuit
News: 50 Cent meets with Congress
Recording artist Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson discusses increasing minority representation in the luxury spirits industry on June 5, 2024 in Washington.

Tompkins didn't respond to the lawsuit by the September deadline, prompting Fif's team to seek a default judgment. Now, however, she alleges that she was forced into signing the contract. Allegedly, 50 Cent's former manager Chris Lighty tracked her down and threatened her. "During this encounter, Mr. Lighty told me that I would suffer severe consequences if I did not sign the agreement,” she alleged late last month.

50 Cent isn't letting this go that easily, though. AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that he's asking the court to deny her request for more time.

“Tompkins does not dispute G‑Unit Books’ central allegation that her conduct breached the parties’ Life Rights Agreement," his attorney insists. "Instead, she contends the contract is unenforceable, relying on decades‑old misconduct allegations supported only by her own self‑serving statements.” 

