50 Cent says that his ex-girlfriend, Shaniqua Tompkins, is trying to embarrass him with "inflammatory" allegations in her court filings related to their dispute over an agreement she made with G-Unit Books. In a sworn statement to a New York judge obtained by AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, 50 argued that her claims are completely unrelated to his issue with her allegedly breaching their 2007 life-rights agreement. In turn, he wants the allegations in her pleadings to remain sealed.

“Tompkins…seeks to inject inflammatory and defamatory allegations concerning me personally into this litigation. The allegations concern purported events from decades ago that are wholly irrelevant to the issues,” 50 Cent wrote.

He continued: “If Tompkins’ inflammatory and defamatory allegations in her pleadings are permitted to enter the public record without restriction, the resulting harm to my personal and professional reputation will be immediate, severe, and irreversible."

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Shaniqua Tompkins's Allegations Against 50 Cent

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento. California. USA; Musical artist 50 Cent (center) talks with Sacramento. Kings chairperson Vivek. Ranadive (right) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles. Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

G-Unit Books filed the lawsuit against Tompkins, alleging that she recently violated an exclusive life-rights deal they made back in 2007. The drama began after she discussed her relationship with 50 in interviews and on social media. In doing so, she claimed that 50 allegedly assaulted her during her pregnancy and was abusive throughout their relationship.

Tompkins has countered that G-Unit intimidated her into signing the deal. “Fearing for my life and for my children’s lives, I signed the agreement under extreme duress,” she alleged back in January. 50 believes that, in admitting the deal exists, she's proving that her true motivation is unrelated to the disagreement at hand.

The legal dispute is continuing after a judge shut down 50's request for a default judgment. With the lawsuit, G-Unit Books is seeking $1 million in damages.