50 Cent Argues Shaniqua Tompkins Is Using Their Legal Dispute To Embarrass Him

BY Cole Blake
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NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
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50 Cent and G-Unit Books previously accused Shaniqua Tompkins of breaching their life-rights agreement in 2025.

50 Cent says that his ex-girlfriend, Shaniqua Tompkins, is trying to embarrass him with "inflammatory" allegations in her court filings related to their dispute over an agreement she made with G-Unit Books. In a sworn statement to a New York judge obtained by AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins, 50 argued that her claims are completely unrelated to his issue with her allegedly breaching their 2007 life-rights agreement. In turn, he wants the allegations in her pleadings to remain sealed.

“Tompkins…seeks to inject inflammatory and defamatory allegations concerning me personally into this litigation. The allegations concern purported events from decades ago that are wholly irrelevant to the issues,” 50 Cent wrote.

He continued: “If Tompkins’ inflammatory and defamatory allegations in her pleadings are permitted to enter the public record without restriction, the resulting harm to my personal and professional reputation will be immediate, severe, and irreversible."

Read More: 50 Cent Doubles Down After Jimmy Henchman Denies Prison Attack

Shaniqua Tompkins's Allegations Against 50 Cent
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento. California. USA; Musical artist 50 Cent (center) talks with Sacramento. Kings chairperson Vivek. Ranadive (right) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles. Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

G-Unit Books filed the lawsuit against Tompkins, alleging that she recently violated an exclusive life-rights deal they made back in 2007. The drama began after she discussed her relationship with 50 in interviews and on social media. In doing so, she claimed that 50 allegedly assaulted her during her pregnancy and was abusive throughout their relationship.

Tompkins has countered that G-Unit intimidated her into signing the deal. “Fearing for my life and for my children’s lives, I signed the agreement under extreme duress,” she alleged back in January. 50 believes that, in admitting the deal exists, she's proving that her true motivation is unrelated to the disagreement at hand.

The legal dispute is continuing after a judge shut down 50's request for a default judgment. With the lawsuit, G-Unit Books is seeking $1 million in damages.

Read More: 50 Cent Donates Healthy Sum From Diddy Documentary To Domestic Violence Nonprofits

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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