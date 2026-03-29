50 Cent Doubles Down After Jimmy Henchman Denies Prison Attack

50 Cent employs social media as his most powerful weapon against his opposition, even on more serious matters like his Jimmy Henchman claims. 50 alleged that Jimmy was attacked in prison, which he denied. But despite this response, it looks like Fif isn't letting up.

For those unaware, he seemed to delete an alleged Instagram post that made the allegations about a prison stabbing. "LMAO JIMMY THE RAT GOT POKED UP IN THE JOINT. It's hard to be tuff around tuff [ninja emoji]. LOL," the G-Unit mogul allegedly captioned the post. Hours later, he doubled down via another Instagram post that mocked the alleged attack.

"World put Jimmy on a gurney LOL," he wrote. "3 months ago in Hazelton, old Rat a** [ninja emoji] lying now he in Missouri. HE KNOW I KNOW WHATS UP. See it’s hard to be tuff around the tuff [ninja emoji]." We'll see if Curtis Jackson deletes this post as well...

But 50 Cent's longtime foe Jimmy Henchman responded, according to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins. "That 100% ain’t true," he reportedly stated from behind bars. "I’ve been down 15 years. I’ve never even had an argument in this place. A lot of people in my position, given my notoriety, wouldn’t survive this situation. I’ve never even had an argument with somebody, even a shouting match."

"There’s a weird look sometimes or whatever, and it’s more so because people felt I blew my opportunity, like I threw it away," Henchman reportedly continued. "But nobody ain’t never pull a knife on me. I’ve never had to pull a knife on no one. It’s never been that situation."

Who Is Jimmy Henchman?

The former record executive (born James Rosemond) also stood by his avoidance of violence in jail despite his status and enemies. Jimmy claimed he's not in protective custody at his Louisiana prison.

For those unaware, Jimmy Henchman's feud with 50 Cent stems from 50 dropping The Game from G-Unit over two decades ago. Henchman was the Compton rapper's manager.

This led to violent tensions between both camps, with Jimmy facing prison time after a conviction tied to G-Unit affiliate Lodi Mack's murder. Henchman reportedly spoke about the origin of this feud, which was allegedly Tony Yayo assaulting Jimmy's son in 2007.