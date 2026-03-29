Jimmy Henchman Responds To 50 Cent Claiming He Was Attacked In Prison

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jimmy Henchman Responds 50 Cent Claiming Attacked Prison
The Humor & Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent & Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Jimmy Henchman called a friend from behind bars to deny rumors that he was attacked in prison, speculation that 50 Cent allegedly shared.

50 Cent is always dropping more trolls against his opps on social media, whether it's his rap beef targets or any other narrative he wants to clown on. But sometimes, this can enter more serious territory. As caught by No Jumper on Twitter, he allegedly shared rumors that his longtime rival Jimmy Henchman was attacked in prison. The record executive has now responded.

In a video posted to the Internet, Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff's son called Jimmy amid his jail stay to speak on this speculation. This was 50's alleged caption of a seemingly since-deleted IG post: "LMAO JIMMY THE RAT GOT POKED UP IN THE JOINT. It's hard to be tuff around tuff [ninja emoji]. LOL."

"Liars will always be liars," Jimmy Henchman responded to 50 Cent. "People who always listen to rappers, that's what they're going to get. They're going to get a bunch of lies. Especially lying-a** rappers. At the end of the day, I'm well and fine, brother. False rumor all the way. I've been down 15 years and nothing has happened to me, man... I ain't never been to no PC, ran up, ain't nothing happened to me. I ain't never even had arguments since I been down. This is the second time this liar done put a rumor out there that I got stabbed up... Only concern is coming home to my family."

From there, Henchman claimed 50 Cent and his crew already tricked him once and got him in prison, and that it won't happen again. He called Fif a fake trap for the police, which he won't bite.

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50 Cent & Jimmy Henchman's Beef

For those unaware, 50 Cent's beef with Jimmy Henchman stems from the latter's business associations with The Game, whom 50 has a heavy feud with. Authorities locked Henchman up and convicted him over accusations that he organized the murder of G-Unit affiliate Lodi Mack.

We will see if the G-Unit mogul has anything to say about this response or if he lets it roll off his shoulder. Either way, we doubt 50 Cent and Jimmy Henchman's historic tensions will die down anytime soon. At least, by Jimmy's own account, nothing dangerous happened to him.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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