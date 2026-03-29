Jimmy Henchman Responds To 50 Cent Claiming He Was Attacked In Prison

50 Cent is always dropping more trolls against his opps on social media, whether it's his rap beef targets or any other narrative he wants to clown on. But sometimes, this can enter more serious territory. As caught by No Jumper on Twitter, he allegedly shared rumors that his longtime rival Jimmy Henchman was attacked in prison. The record executive has now responded.

In a video posted to the Internet, Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff's son called Jimmy amid his jail stay to speak on this speculation. This was 50's alleged caption of a seemingly since-deleted IG post: "LMAO JIMMY THE RAT GOT POKED UP IN THE JOINT. It's hard to be tuff around tuff [ninja emoji]. LOL."

"Liars will always be liars," Jimmy Henchman responded to 50 Cent. "People who always listen to rappers, that's what they're going to get. They're going to get a bunch of lies. Especially lying-a** rappers. At the end of the day, I'm well and fine, brother. False rumor all the way. I've been down 15 years and nothing has happened to me, man... I ain't never been to no PC, ran up, ain't nothing happened to me. I ain't never even had arguments since I been down. This is the second time this liar done put a rumor out there that I got stabbed up... Only concern is coming home to my family."

From there, Henchman claimed 50 Cent and his crew already tricked him once and got him in prison, and that it won't happen again. He called Fif a fake trap for the police, which he won't bite.

50 Cent & Jimmy Henchman's Beef

For those unaware, 50 Cent's beef with Jimmy Henchman stems from the latter's business associations with The Game, whom 50 has a heavy feud with. Authorities locked Henchman up and convicted him over accusations that he organized the murder of G-Unit affiliate Lodi Mack.