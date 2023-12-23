The Game Recalls Being Pressed By The Feds To Snitch On Jimmy Henchman

The Game has revealed that the feds had tried to use him in the arrest of Jimmy Henchman. "They came to my doorstep and you know, threatened me with jail time and wanted me to go to New York and wanted me to do all this. But I was like, 'Nah, I'm just gon lawyer up' and that was that," Game told DJ Vlad. He was prompted to share the story after Vlad revealed that the feds had come after him during Jimmy's appeal, seeking Vlad's tapes of their interview.

James Rosemond, aka Jimmy Henchman, was originally arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. However, he was later charged with crimes relating to the death of Lodi Mack. Found guilty on all charges, Jimmy received an additional life + 20 sentence. During his DJ Vlad interview, Game said he "didn't understand" how you can give someone "life plus 20".

However, it's not the only story that has come out about The Game as of late. In November, former NBA journeyman Tim Thomas recalled the rapper trying use his birthday to jump 50 Cent. “We were at Justin’s eating and Game comes in and said, ‘Yo, I need to talk to you.’ I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ At that time, I don’t really know the ins and outs of 50’s business. He’s like, ‘Yo, you talk to Five?’ I’m like, ‘Nah, I haven’t talked to him in a minute.’ At this particular moment, the guys were out of the country. Snoop was in town, he coming to the party and we were playing the Lakers. There was just so much going on. I just wanted to have a good game, which I did — I think I had like 35 that night. Then I just wanted to get to the party and enjoy myself," Thomas said on the Weekend Work podcast.

However, according to Thomas, things escalated from there. “But there was so much tension going on because at that moment, Game was following me around the city to see if I was gonna link up with Fif […] It was so much tension because everybody wanted to make a move. They didn’t know if they should make a move or whatever, and I was like, ‘Yo, it can’t go down, right?' What eased all the tension was when Snoop came. When Snoop came, that kinda deaded everything. When the O.G. came in, I knew then and there, ‘Alright, things gonna be aight. Everybody gonna get to where they need to get to,'" he continued.

