Maino Argues 50 Cent & G-Unit "Got Spanked" By Jimmy Henchman

Maino discussed his viral beef with 50 Cent during a new interview with VladTV. In doing so, he pushed back against Vlad remarking that the G-Unit crew has been involved in "real, serious street beef with a lot of very serious guys."

Maino countered that Jimmy Henchman "spanked" the group and "had his way" with them. Their tension famously grew from Henchman managing The Game during his own high-profile beef with 50 Cent.

As Vlad brought up Damion "World" Hardy, Suge Knight, and more, Maino continued to downplay the feuds. “Listen, I’m not gonna debate you on another man. I'm speaking from my perspective, and it is what it is," he said. "I don't have no reason to believe nothing extra. Those incidents that you're talking about, whatever. It don't even matter to me. You believe whatever you want to believe. I know the truth. I think it's all a character, an act."

Why Are 50 Cent & Maino Beefing?

50 Cent has been at odds with Maino since he criticized 50's Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, during an episode of the Let’s Rap About It podcast in December. The comments prompted 50 to target the entire group, including Jim Jones, Fabolous, and Dave East, in addition to Maino. In response, they teamed up to diss 50 on the "Squatter's Rights" freestyle. Speaking with TMZ at the time, Maino joked that beefing with 50 Cent has been profitable. “Beefing with 50 is good business,” he remarked. "Numbers is up, podcast is up, engagement is up. I wish I woulda known this a long time ago."

50 eventually returned fire with the music video for his Max B collaboration, "No More Tricks, No More Tries," which used artificial intelligence. Maino then countered with his diss tracks, "Bleed Like Us" as well as "The Algorithm."