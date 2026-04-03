50 Cent Pleads For Forgiveness On Good Friday, Even For His Enemies

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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50 Cent Pleads Forgiveness Good Friday Even For Enemies
Jul 30, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 cent displays jewelry commemorating Houston sports teams before the game between the Houston Astros and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
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50 Cent has way too many beefs to keep track of, but he continues to troll his enemies and redirect their energy towards his well-being.

50 Cent has a lot of things in his life to be grateful for: a legendary hip-hop career, strong business acumen, and good health. But he still wants to be a better man, as he took to his Instagram with a plea for forgiveness on Good Friday. But Fif's words aren't just for himself. They're also for his many enemies.

"Father God forgive me for my sins, forgive me for eating so much peanut butter and jelly, I’m big [as] sh!t now," the G-Unit mogul wrote. "Father God forgive my enemies for misunderstanding me, allow your light to shine so bright with in me that my aura glows, in the name of the father the son and the Holy Spirit Amen. 50cent." He also shared another Good Friday post: "Positive vibes it’s Good Friday I’m gonna get some work done."

Of course, many fans don't think 50 is being serious here. After all, he has way too many feuds to keep track of, and he's not exactly a forgiving or lenient opponent. Most recently, 50 Cent clowned Jimmy Henchman for allegedly suffering a stabbing attack in prison, which Henchman denied.

But maybe he really wants to be better moving forward and express sympathy for those he's at odds with. Only time will tell...

Read More: LeBron James Is Perpetuating Racist Narratives About Memphis, And The NBA Couldn't Be Happier

50 Cent's Takes On Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane

Elsewhere, 50 Cent is reacting to massive hip-hop stories. Unsurprisingly, he took a troll-centric approach to federal authorities arresting Pooh Shiesty for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane.

"WTF going on here," Fif initially reacted on IG. Then, he reacted to rumors that Guwop snitched on Shiesty, in another seemingly since-deleted post. "Damn it man [eyeballs emoji] I thought you was smoking on Pookie Loc. Stay tuned for the next episode of only in Atlanta!"

But 50 Cent's dealings aren't just online. When it comes to his enemies, he also has some legal opponents to handle.

Recently, 50 claimed that his former partner Shaniqua Tompkins is trying to publicly embarrass him in court for reasons unrelated to their life rights battle. He hasn't been as open about this on the Internet, but he's still got fiery answers in court.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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