50 Cent Pleads For Forgiveness On Good Friday, Even For His Enemies

50 Cent has a lot of things in his life to be grateful for: a legendary hip-hop career, strong business acumen, and good health. But he still wants to be a better man, as he took to his Instagram with a plea for forgiveness on Good Friday. But Fif's words aren't just for himself. They're also for his many enemies.

"Father God forgive me for my sins, forgive me for eating so much peanut butter and jelly, I’m big [as] sh!t now," the G-Unit mogul wrote. "Father God forgive my enemies for misunderstanding me, allow your light to shine so bright with in me that my aura glows, in the name of the father the son and the Holy Spirit Amen. 50cent." He also shared another Good Friday post: "Positive vibes it’s Good Friday I’m gonna get some work done."

Of course, many fans don't think 50 is being serious here. After all, he has way too many feuds to keep track of, and he's not exactly a forgiving or lenient opponent. Most recently, 50 Cent clowned Jimmy Henchman for allegedly suffering a stabbing attack in prison, which Henchman denied.

But maybe he really wants to be better moving forward and express sympathy for those he's at odds with. Only time will tell...

50 Cent's Takes On Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane

Elsewhere, 50 Cent is reacting to massive hip-hop stories. Unsurprisingly, he took a troll-centric approach to federal authorities arresting Pooh Shiesty for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane.

"WTF going on here," Fif initially reacted on IG. Then, he reacted to rumors that Guwop snitched on Shiesty, in another seemingly since-deleted post. "Damn it man [eyeballs emoji] I thought you was smoking on Pookie Loc. Stay tuned for the next episode of only in Atlanta!"

But 50 Cent's dealings aren't just online. When it comes to his enemies, he also has some legal opponents to handle.