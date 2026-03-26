Tiny Harris Reveals What She Really Thinks About Her Sons Dissing 50 Cent

BY Caroline Fisher
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Tiny Harris Sons 50 Cent
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 10: Tameka "Tiny" Harris attends The Premiere Screening of TV One's "UNCENSORED" at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot on March 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Amid 50 Cent's beef with T.I., he dissed Tiny Harris, prompting two of her children to come to her defense.

50 Cent and T.I. have been at odds for a while now, and in February, their feud was reignited. The two of them went back and forth online before the Atlanta rapper decided to take things up a notch. He unleashed multiple diss tracks aimed at the G-Unit boss. When Fif dissed his wife, Tiny Harris, his sons got involved.

Both King and Domani Harris targeted their father's foe in diss tracks of their own. They referenced 50 Cent's domestic violence allegations, his late mother, and more. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Tiny shared her thoughts on all of this, admitting that it made her proud. According to her, however, the situation eventually went too far.

"[King] took it very personal, and he just was going so far," she recalled. "I kept calling King like, 'Take this down, take this down.' He was like, 'No, I can't, mama.' [...] I just couldn't get him to listen to me."

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Why Are 50 Cent & T.I. Beefing?

As for how T.I. felt about his kids getting involved in the beef, he agrees that King went too far. On The Laura Ebro Rosenberg Show earlier this month, he claimed the 21-year-old crossed the line when he rocked a t-shirt with 50 Cent's mother on it.

"The one thing that I am proud of out of all this is that the women and children in our family see that it’s a line of men that's here against who-the-f*ck-ever," he explained. "I said that's enough when I seen that damn T-shirt. [...] I said, 'Man, chill out.' I’m big on treating people the way I want to be treated."

T.I. reignited his feud with 50 Cent during a podcast appearance back in February. At the time, he accused the mogul of backing out of a Verzuz battle they had both agreed to. He said that he lost all respect for him as a result, prompting various fiery social media posts from the "Many Men" performer.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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