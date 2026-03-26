50 Cent and T.I. have been at odds for a while now, and in February, their feud was reignited. The two of them went back and forth online before the Atlanta rapper decided to take things up a notch. He unleashed multiple diss tracks aimed at the G-Unit boss. When Fif dissed his wife, Tiny Harris, his sons got involved.

Both King and Domani Harris targeted their father's foe in diss tracks of their own. They referenced 50 Cent's domestic violence allegations, his late mother, and more. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Tiny shared her thoughts on all of this, admitting that it made her proud. According to her, however, the situation eventually went too far.

"[King] took it very personal, and he just was going so far," she recalled. "I kept calling King like, 'Take this down, take this down.' He was like, 'No, I can't, mama.' [...] I just couldn't get him to listen to me."

Why Are 50 Cent & T.I. Beefing?

As for how T.I. felt about his kids getting involved in the beef, he agrees that King went too far. On The Laura Ebro Rosenberg Show earlier this month, he claimed the 21-year-old crossed the line when he rocked a t-shirt with 50 Cent's mother on it.

"The one thing that I am proud of out of all this is that the women and children in our family see that it’s a line of men that's here against who-the-f*ck-ever," he explained. "I said that's enough when I seen that damn T-shirt. [...] I said, 'Man, chill out.' I’m big on treating people the way I want to be treated."