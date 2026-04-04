Domani Reignites 50 Cent Beef With Music Video For "Firebug" Diss Track

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Domani 50 Cent Beef Music Video Firebug Diss Track
Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Curtis 50 Cent Jackson officially opened Humor & Harmony Festival Thursday afternoon during a ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Aug. 8, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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T.I.'s son Domani Harris officially released the 50 Cent diss track "Firebug" (originally titled "Ms. Jackson") on his new album "Hot Seat."

T.I. had called out 50 Cent various times for allegedly backing out of a Verzuz battle, which led to a massive back-and-forth between 50 and the Harris family. Domani, Tip's son, already launched a few diss tracks against him, and he surprised fans with a music video for his "Firebug" diss today (Saturday, April 4).

He had already released this song as "Ms. Jackson," pointing not just to Fif's deceased mother Sabrina Jackson, but also the Outkast track it samples. But its official release on streaming services on Harris' new album Hot Seat (which also includes Domani's other 50 Cent diss track, "PU$Y") is under the "Firebug" title.

In the music video, one can see a lavish home being burned down by an assailant, referencing how Sabrina Jackson passed away when 50 was a young boy. The visuals also feature Domani leaving flowers on her grave.

The track as a whole is a personal dissection of its target's character. But he already dismissed a lot of the disses against him, so we doubt this will ruffle his feathers.

Read More: Domani Has Always Been An Underrated Force In Hip Hop

T.I.'s Kids Respond To 50 Cent

Domani previously spoke on the 50 Cent beef and how he and his brother King Harris stepped in to defend their father T.I., specifically on The Breakfast Club. "We didn't really have a conversation," he shared. "He probably would have had some input, and I would've had to choose to ignore him and go my own route. I just put it out. [...] This was how I felt, this is what was on my mind."

Although Tip had his reservations with his children's participation, most of the fallout and combative trades already settled down. We'll see if this music video is part of a full re-ignition or if it's more of an epilogue chapter.

Elsewhere, Domani's stepmother also addressed the 50 Cent feud. But the comments from Tiny Harris were about King, specifically. "[King] took it very personal, and he just was going so far," she expressed on The Breakfast Club. "I kept calling King like, 'Take this down, take this down.' He was like, 'No, I can't, mama.' [...] I just couldn't get him to listen to me."

Read More: LeBron James Is Perpetuating Racist Narratives About Memphis, And The NBA Couldn't Be Happier

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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