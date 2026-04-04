Domani Reignites 50 Cent Beef With Music Video For "Firebug" Diss Track

T.I. had called out 50 Cent various times for allegedly backing out of a Verzuz battle, which led to a massive back-and-forth between 50 and the Harris family. Domani, Tip's son, already launched a few diss tracks against him, and he surprised fans with a music video for his "Firebug" diss today (Saturday, April 4).

He had already released this song as "Ms. Jackson," pointing not just to Fif's deceased mother Sabrina Jackson, but also the Outkast track it samples. But its official release on streaming services on Harris' new album Hot Seat (which also includes Domani's other 50 Cent diss track, "PU$Y") is under the "Firebug" title.

In the music video, one can see a lavish home being burned down by an assailant, referencing how Sabrina Jackson passed away when 50 was a young boy. The visuals also feature Domani leaving flowers on her grave.

The track as a whole is a personal dissection of its target's character. But he already dismissed a lot of the disses against him, so we doubt this will ruffle his feathers.

Read More: Domani Has Always Been An Underrated Force In Hip Hop

T.I.'s Kids Respond To 50 Cent

Domani previously spoke on the 50 Cent beef and how he and his brother King Harris stepped in to defend their father T.I., specifically on The Breakfast Club. "We didn't really have a conversation," he shared. "He probably would have had some input, and I would've had to choose to ignore him and go my own route. I just put it out. [...] This was how I felt, this is what was on my mind."

Although Tip had his reservations with his children's participation, most of the fallout and combative trades already settled down. We'll see if this music video is part of a full re-ignition or if it's more of an epilogue chapter.