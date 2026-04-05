50 Cent Seems To Shade Jay-Z While Flexing Streaming Success Over Opps

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Streaming Dominance Over Jay Z Diddy TI More
Jun 5, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson discusses increasing minority representation in the luxury spirits industry on June 5, 2024 in Washington.. Mandatory Credit: Josh Morgan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
50 Cent claimed he's burying his competition in the numbers game, and he extended his Jay-Z troll to everyone he's been beefing with recently.

50 Cent may not be releasing much new music soon, but the strength of his earlier catalog still resonates with audiences today. Via Instagram, he pulled up his alleged YouTube Music streaming numbers from March of this year and laughed at how he's head and shoulders above the folks he's been beefing with as of late. Curtis Jackson also allegedly trolled Jay-Z specifically over this alleged streaming performance.

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on IG, Fif took aim at Jay, T.I., Tip's son Domani, Rick Ross, Diddy, Ja Rule, the Let's Rap About It podcast (Jim Jones, Fabolous, Maino, Dave East), and Papoose. All of these artists have either directly beefed with 50 Cent recently or have faced trolling and attacks from 50 online.

Many of these names also represent longtime rifts, so it's not surprising to see him double down. "I told you I’m the Algorithm, you tube streams for March 2026 it’s not about numbers. OK IF YOU SAY SO! LOL," the G-Unit mogul captioned his post.

It seems like he edited the caption, though, as indicated by the post itself. DJ Akademiks TV's coverage shows a slightly different caption that seems to directly throw shade at Hov and his "Reminder" quote: "I told you I'm the Algorithm, Men lie, women lie, forget about the numbers. OK IF YOU SAY SO! LOL."

50's alleged numbers place him at 164 million streams, with T.I. following with 63.7 million and Hov after that with 58.9 million. These alleged numbers may be a small part of these commercial comparisons of success and support, but Fif is still running with them like gospel.

Read More: LeBron James Is Perpetuating Racist Narratives About Memphis, And The NBA Couldn't Be Happier

Domani's 50 Cent Diss

This flex of alleged streaming numbers against 50's opposition follows the recent release of Domani's music video for his 50 Cent diss track "Firebug." The track had come out a while ago, but this might reignite things. In it, T.I's son leaves flowers for 50's mother Sabrina Jackson's grave and references the home fire that took her life.

As such, maybe this flaunting of alleged YouTube Music numbers was the Queens rapper's way of responding to that. But it's also well within character for him in any context.

For those unaware, 50 Cent has been backhandedly critical of Jay-Z throughout their careers. Even though there's a business respect there, 50 has also levied some accusations against Jay concerning ethics and shady industry moves. Also, he trolled the Roc Nation mogul a lot for his associations with Diddy.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Proclaims Not Afraid Of Jay Z Ja Rule Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Proclaims He's Not Afraid Of Jay-Z & Ja Rule
50 Cent Drops Untitled Track Trolling TI Papoose Fabolous Music 50 Cent Drops Untitled Track While Trolling T.I., Papoose & Fabolous
Domani 50 Cent Beef Music Video Firebug Diss Track Music Domani Reignites 50 Cent Beef With Music Video For "Firebug" Diss Track
50 Cent_Verzuz Original Content 50 Cent’s 6 Most Compelling Potential Verzuz Matchups
Comments 2