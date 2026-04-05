50 Cent Seems To Shade Jay-Z While Flexing Streaming Success Over Opps

50 Cent may not be releasing much new music soon, but the strength of his earlier catalog still resonates with audiences today. Via Instagram, he pulled up his alleged YouTube Music streaming numbers from March of this year and laughed at how he's head and shoulders above the folks he's been beefing with as of late. Curtis Jackson also allegedly trolled Jay-Z specifically over this alleged streaming performance.

Many of these names also represent longtime rifts, so it's not surprising to see him double down. "I told you I’m the Algorithm, you tube streams for March 2026 it’s not about numbers. OK IF YOU SAY SO! LOL," the G-Unit mogul captioned his post.

It seems like he edited the caption, though, as indicated by the post itself. DJ Akademiks TV's coverage shows a slightly different caption that seems to directly throw shade at Hov and his "Reminder" quote: "I told you I'm the Algorithm, Men lie, women lie, forget about the numbers. OK IF YOU SAY SO! LOL."

50's alleged numbers place him at 164 million streams, with T.I. following with 63.7 million and Hov after that with 58.9 million. These alleged numbers may be a small part of these commercial comparisons of success and support, but Fif is still running with them like gospel.

Domani's 50 Cent Diss

This flex of alleged streaming numbers against 50's opposition follows the recent release of Domani's music video for his 50 Cent diss track "Firebug." The track had come out a while ago, but this might reignite things. In it, T.I's son leaves flowers for 50's mother Sabrina Jackson's grave and references the home fire that took her life.

As such, maybe this flaunting of alleged YouTube Music numbers was the Queens rapper's way of responding to that. But it's also well within character for him in any context.