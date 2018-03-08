most streamed
- MusicKendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Breaks Drake's Record For Most Single-Day Rap Song Streams On SpotifyDrake previously held the record for most streams for a rap song in a single day with his Lil Baby collaboration, "Girls Want Girls."ByGabriel Bras Nevares8.0K Views
- MusicTy Dolla Sign Enjoys "Vultures 1" Success, Reaches Massive Streaming AccoladeWhile most of the hype around this collab album surrounds his partner Kanye West, let's not forget that he's the true glue of "Vultures."ByGabriel Bras Nevares6.9K Views
- MusicFrank Ocean Makes History As Independent Artist Thanks To Streaming NumbersEven though he hasn't dropped a full-length project in over seven years, the former Odd Future superstar is as beloved and popular as ever.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.9K Views
- Music"fukumean" Nabs Gunna This Incredible Streaming Milestone For Rap In 2023Despite massive bangers from the likes of Travis Scott and Drake, no other hip-hop song was as dominant on DSPs as Wunna's.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.3K Views
- MusicGunna Dethrones Drake For 2023's Most Streamed Hip-Hop Song In The U.S."fukumean" is still in heavy rotation, and is so far the biggest rap song of the year after beating out the 6 God's "Search & Rescue." ByGabriel Bras Nevares39.2K Views
- MusicDrake Shares His Shocking Spotify Wrapped ResultsDrake's most streamed artist of 2022 may surprise you.ByJoshua Robinson32.4K Views
- Pop CultureTaylor Swift's "Midnights" Breaks Spotify Record For First Day Album Streams Amid Miscarriage RumorsThe pop megastar is "mind-blown" by the love, as fans take special note of the bonus track "Bigger Than The Whole Sky."ByGabriel Bras Nevares4.2K Views
- Pop CultureHere Are The Ten Most Streamed Rappers Of 2022 (So Far)Drake, NBA YoungBoy, Juice WRLD, Ye, Future, and more are leading hip-hop in the numbers game this year.ByGabriel Bras Nevares9.1K Views
- Pop CultureDrake Narrowly Beats NBA YoungBoy For Most Streamed Artist Of 2022 So FarDrizzy and YB are followed by names like Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, The Weeknd, and Kanye West.ByHayley Hynes8.3K Views
- MusicDrake, Juice WRLD, & NBA Youngboy Are The Most Streamed Artists Of 2020Hip-Hop is the culture. Period. ByKarlton Jahmal12.9K Views
- NumbersCardi B Has The Most Streamed Female Rap Album In Spotify History: ReportQuite the feat.ByLynn S.2.4K Views
- NumbersThe Most Streamed Show Of 2019 Has Arrived & It's Not "Stranger Things"Netflix's content is still on top. ByChantilly Post16.3K Views
- NumbersPost Malone's "Hollywood Bleeding" Is The Biggest Album of 2019Post tops every chart. ByNoah C2.5K Views
- MusicSpotify Reveals Its Most Streamed Artists, Albums & Songs EverThe chart-toppers of the past 10 years include Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Eminem and more.ByZaynab19.8K Views
- MusicRihanna, Beyonce & Ariana Grande Among Apple Music's 20 Most-Streamed WomenAnother one for the ladies. ByChantilly Post4.7K Views