Ty Dolla Sign Enjoys "Vultures 1" Success, Reaches Massive Streaming Accolade

While most of the hype around this collab album surrounds his partner Kanye West, let's not forget that he's the true glue of "Vultures."

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Affinity Nightlife Presents "Music Is Love | Love is Music" Grammys After Party

Everyone's talking about the new album Vultures in regards to its most popular artist, Kanye West. Even though a lot of the project sounds like it came from him and is oriented around his status, it's a collab album. A big issue with our coverage of this LP -– and that of most publications, for that matter -– is that we might not have properly taken the time to give Ty Dolla $ign his flowers. Say what you will about his association with Ye's antisemitism, but he is the glue that holds Vultures together, and is its most consistently great force. Fortunately, based on the numbers, the 41-year-old is definitely getting his due praise.

Moreover, a new report emerged suggesting that Ty Dolla Sign is now the ninth most streamed artist on Spotify. Apparently, this reflects a jump of 155 spots from before Vultures had released on the platform after a long wait, which is an amazing feat. Given the discrepancy between his popularity and that of Kanye West, we're glad that this opportunity at least put him on the spotlight in a way that would boost his visibility, his numbers, and his acclaim. No matter what on God's green Earth is going on during any given album cut, you can bet on the Los Angeles native to deliver a strong chorus or melodic line.

Read More: Travis Scott Brings Out Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign For Unforgettable Orlando Show

Ty Dolla Sign Goes Up With The Release Of Vultures

What's more is that his emotion and perspective also shines through in a very engaging and compelling way. For example, Ty Dolla Sign's half on the track "Talking," plus the music video, shows his dedication and passion as a father. Contrasted with the wild statements that Kanye West espouses, this gets to the heart of their collaborative project in a much more clear and unencumbered way. As such, he's definitely a saving grace on Vultures for those looking for something deeper, although we have to give the production its due credit, too.

If you're interested in who else made this album what it is, you can find the features and production credits here. Do you think that the rap-R&B artist is worty of this praise and success? Let us know what you thought about him on Vultures down in the comments section below. As always, for more news and the latest updates on Ty Dolla Sign, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: North West Impresses Fans With Her Drawing Of Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.