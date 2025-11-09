Eminem Matches Drake & Travis Scott's Massive Spotify Achievements

Drake and Travis Scott are no longer as lonely atop Spotify's hip-hop mountain, as Eminem is the latest rapper to reach their unique metric. He just surpassed 60 million streams on the digital streaming platform, making him the third-most streamed rapper on the service.

For those unaware, Travis Scott surpassed Eminem in Spotify streams this July, passing the 58 million mark first. According to Kworb, La Flame has 60.304 million streams at press time, whereas Slim Shady has 60.087 million. These achievements land them at numbers eight and nine respectively on the list of all artists with the most Spotify streams. Following them in ascending order are Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, and Drake leading the pack with a whopping 123 million streams, more than doubling Scott's total.

The next rapper to hit 60 million Spotify streams will most likely be Kanye West, who sits at the number ten spot on the all-time list at press time with 58.725 million streams. It's elite company, no doubt.

Read More: Eminem Allegedly Dating Longtime Stylist Katrina Malota

Eminem & 50 Cent

These numbers don't just prove the Detroit legend's longevity and resonance for all rap generations who have witnessed him, but also set him up for future success in his career. Following The Death Of Slim Shady, who knows if Em has another album in the tank? If he does – and if it's good – he will have an easy time amping these numbers up even more.

Elsewhere, though, Eminem's dealing with some legal headaches. His publishing company hit Meta with a lawsuit over alleged copyright infringement, which could go in a whole bunch of directions.

But in other narratives, Eminem's status is much more reflective. For example, during a recent interview, Juvenile revealed that he helped 50 Cent sign with Em back in the day.