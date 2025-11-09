Eminem Matches Drake & Travis Scott's Massive Spotify Achievements

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 104 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Eminem Drake Travis Scott Most Streamed Rappers Spotify Hip Hop News
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Eminem attends the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Although commercial metrics in the music industry have changed, Eminem is a top-tier performer in pretty much all of them in the 20th century.

Drake and Travis Scott are no longer as lonely atop Spotify's hip-hop mountain, as Eminem is the latest rapper to reach their unique metric. He just surpassed 60 million streams on the digital streaming platform, making him the third-most streamed rapper on the service.

For those unaware, Travis Scott surpassed Eminem in Spotify streams this July, passing the 58 million mark first. According to Kworb, La Flame has 60.304 million streams at press time, whereas Slim Shady has 60.087 million. These achievements land them at numbers eight and nine respectively on the list of all artists with the most Spotify streams. Following them in ascending order are Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, and Drake leading the pack with a whopping 123 million streams, more than doubling Scott's total.

The next rapper to hit 60 million Spotify streams will most likely be Kanye West, who sits at the number ten spot on the all-time list at press time with 58.725 million streams. It's elite company, no doubt.

Read More: Eminem Allegedly Dating Longtime Stylist Katrina Malota

Eminem & 50 Cent

These numbers don't just prove the Detroit legend's longevity and resonance for all rap generations who have witnessed him, but also set him up for future success in his career. Following The Death Of Slim Shady, who knows if Em has another album in the tank? If he does – and if it's good – he will have an easy time amping these numbers up even more.

Elsewhere, though, Eminem's dealing with some legal headaches. His publishing company hit Meta with a lawsuit over alleged copyright infringement, which could go in a whole bunch of directions.

But in other narratives, Eminem's status is much more reflective. For example, during a recent interview, Juvenile revealed that he helped 50 Cent sign with Em back in the day.

"When I went over [to a D12 music video shoot] with [former G-Unit president] Sha Money XL, my first thing was telling him the type of music Em doing and the type of music 50 doing with the diss thing," he recalled. "It’s going to work if he go with him. And it worked."

Read More: Eminem’s Daughter, Alaina Scott, Announces Pregnancy In Heartfelt Instagram Post

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 79.9K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 23.2K
Crawford v Madrimov Music Eminem Becomes Second Rapper To Pass 50 Billion Streams After Drake 1.9K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 2.5K
Comments 0