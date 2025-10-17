Eminem Allegedly Dating Longtime Stylist Katrina Malota

Eminem doesn't usually take to social media or the press to give fans updates on his personal life, which makes every little rumor and report all the more tantalizing. According to TMZ, close sources with direct knowledge concerning his inner circle told the publication that he's allegedly dating his longtime stylist Katrina Malota.

Of course, take this report with a massive grain of salt, as neither party has seemingly responded to this claim at press time. The publication reportedly reached out to both Malota and Marshall Mathers and their teams for comment, with no response thus far at press time.

We will see whether or not this is true amid other big personal updates for Eminem. His adopted daughter Alaina Scott recently announced that she's pregnant with her first child. She broke the news via a sweet Instagram post alongside her husband Matt Moeller.

But also, this news comes amid some fake Eminem reports, so that grain of salt should come in handy. A fake quote about the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B beef recently went viral, but fans quickly debunked it.

Who Is Katrina Malota?

Nevertheless, these rumors from TMZ should have many people curious as to who Katrina Malota is. According to the publication, she's a stylist and makeup artist from Detroit based in the wider Michigan area who works as a hair stylist at a Birmingham, Michigan salon. Malota has reportedly worked with Slim Shady for many years, specifically hair grooming for music videos and photoshoots, in addition to her salon work.

Also, she has reportedly worked with Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent in the past, key members of the Em family tree, as well as Robin Thicke. This report does not indicate how long he and Katrina Malota have allegedly been together. We will see if this is true or just another rumor.