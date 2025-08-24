Proof's Estate Finally Controls His Music, Confirms Two New Tracks On Eminem "STANS" Soundtrack

Proof has long been one of hip-hop's most underrated MCs. He is best known for his work with best friend Eminem, dropping freestyles with him at several radio stations over the years. They were also members of D12, the Em-led group that experienced quite a bit of success for a period. Unfortunately, the collective fizzled out after Proof's tragic death in 2006.

Since then, it has been a difficult time, as Proof's estate struggled to secure control of his music. After nearly two decades, it has finally happened, as confirmed by Detroit hip-hop mainstay (and Proof's brother-in-law) Mark Hicks.

"MESSAGE! Not to be redundant but I have so many people call, text, or email me in concern about the Big Proof music/estate," he began on Instagram. "In this last year FINALLY Proof's wife (my sister Sharonda) & his children have control of his estate so now enjoy his only official album Searching For Jerry Garcia, his compilations I Miss The Hip-Hop Shop, Grown Man S**t on streaming sites + YouTube." Hicks also confirmed that there will be two new tracks from Proof and D12 on the STANS documentary soundtrack, which releases on August 26.

Read More: Eminem Effortlessly Nails Impossible Rhyme Challenge

Eminem STANS Documentary

The STANS documentary had a very limited run in theaters in early August, but will come to Paramount+ on August 26, the same day the soundtrack releases. Preorders for the physical version of the soundtrack went live on July 16. Particularly dedicated fans had the option to buy a ticket to the doc's theatrical release in addition to a vinyl.