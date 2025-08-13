Eminem Effortlessly Nails Impossible Rhyme Challenge

It's no secret that Eminem knows how to rhyme, but recently, Rock The Bells decided to put the Grammy winner to the test. Earlier this week, UberFacts took to X to claim that there's no word in English that rhymes with "silver." The brand tagged Eminem, giving him 24 hours to respond.

As expected, he delivered, sharing a lengthy list of words and combinations of words that could be rhymed with silver.

"Silver pilfer kill fer Gilbert's still hurts steel shirts Bill Burr milf word off kilter no filter chill brrrr feel burn still slur will stir Trent dilfer Val kilmer Still third shield her he'll squirt Steven Spielberg Lil twerp Wilshire She'll purr Kill birds milk curd feel worth Real nerd Stans documentary I liked your film sir," he wrote.

While social media users are certainly impressed, they're not exactly surprised. After all, this is the man who came up with several words to rhyme with orange.

Eminem STANS Movie

Eminem's skills have earned him quite the following throughout his career, which is explored in his new documentary, STANS. It hit AMC theaters for one weekend only earlier this month, and the 52-year-old stopped by the New York premiere to surprise his supporters. He gave a heartfelt speech during the appearance, making his gratitude clear.

“Let me tell you why this sh*t is crazy to me,” he said at the time. “Because, when I was writing the song ‘Stan,’ I think I was just understanding the impact that my music was having on some people. And it’s so crazy to me to look at, over my career, just the fact that I was able to impact people."

“I’m trying to think of what the f*ck I’m saying here," Eminem continued. "When I was writing this song I didn’t understand the impact my music was having on people at the time and it was really surreal to me and it’s still surreal to this day to look out here and see all you and the fact that my music has inspired you. This film is a thank you to all of you for sticking by me for this whole f*cking time… I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.”