Eminem Delivers Heartfelt Speech At New York “STANS” Premiere

Eminem takes the stage before former president Barack Obama while campaigning for Kamala Harris at Huntington Place√äin Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Eminem recently surprised fans at the premiere of his new documentary and thanked them for their support over the years.

Eminem's new documentary STANS hits theaters in the U.S. starting today (August 7) for one weekend only. To celebrate, the Grammy-winner surprised supporters at a screening on The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York yesterday. He delivered a heartfelt speech during his appearance, making his gratitude apparent.

“Let me tell you why this sh*t is crazy to me,” he began, as captured by shadyverse on Instagram. “Because, when I was writing the song ‘Stan,’ I think I was just understanding the impact that my music was having on some people. And it’s so crazy to me to look at, over my career, just the fact that I was able to impact people."

“I’m trying to think of what the f*ck I’m saying here," he continued. "When I was writing this song I didn’t understand the impact my music was having on people at the time and it was really surreal to me and it’s still surreal to this day to look out here and see all you and the fact that my music has inspired you. This film is a thank you to all of you for sticking by me for this whole f*cking time… I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Eminem Movie

After his speech, Eminem also chatted with some fans, thanking them personally for their support. He even hugged one woman who credited him with “saving [her] life.”

The rapper's new film features contributions from his collaborators and fans. Mail he received from supporters between April-August 2024 is also featured. Em gave director and executive producer Steven Leckart access to all of it.

"Opening every letter, I was struck by the personal stories and deep connections expressed by stans across the globe," Leckart said of the experience in an Instagram post this month. "There were drawings from young kids, confessional love letters, and heartfelt reflections about the profound ways Eminem’s music has genuinely helped people."

