Last month, the new Eminem-produced documentary STANS debuted at the SXSW London Screen Festival. Now, the film is set to hit theaters in the United States for a very limited time. According to Billboard, it'll be in roughly 135 AMC theaters for just one weekend from August 7 to 10. Tickets are available for purchase, and the soundtrack can be pre-ordered now. Reportedly, it features previously unreleased music. STANS will also be launched in over 50 territories and 1,600 theaters on August 7, and international tickets will go on sale on July 24.

Today, a trailer for the film finally arrived, getting supporters even more eager to see what's to come. It features various glimpses at Eminem's career while he's bombarded with countless questions about his life, music, family, and more. The trailer concludes with a shot of the rapper in an interview setting, asking “What’s your first question?”

STANS features contributions from some of Eminem's most prominent collaborators, and of course, his fans.

Eminem "STANS"

"As a stan I can confirm this movie will be dope AF. Eminem let's go!!!," one YouTube commenter writes in response to the trailer. "Can’t wait to see this," another says.

Eminem coined the term "stan" with the release of his 2000 hit of the same name, and it's since become common vernacular for overzealous fans. He's dealt with his fair share of these throughout his career, and has had to take legal action on multiple occasions.