Eminem performs on the super stage at Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Mikala Compton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The new Eminem-produced documentary "STANS" is set to hit theaters in the U.S. for a very limited time starting August 7.

Last month, the new Eminem-produced documentary STANS debuted at the SXSW London Screen Festival. Now, the film is set to hit theaters in the United States for a very limited time. According to Billboard, it'll be in roughly 135 AMC theaters for just one weekend from August 7 to 10. Tickets are available for purchase, and the soundtrack can be pre-ordered now. Reportedly, it features previously unreleased music. STANS will also be launched in over 50 territories and 1,600 theaters on August 7, and international tickets will go on sale on July 24.

Today, a trailer for the film finally arrived, getting supporters even more eager to see what's to come. It features various glimpses at Eminem's career while he's bombarded with countless questions about his life, music, family, and more. The trailer concludes with a shot of the rapper in an interview setting, asking “What’s your first question?”

STANS features contributions from some of Eminem's most prominent collaborators, and of course, his fans.

Eminem "STANS"

"As a stan I can confirm this movie will be dope AF. Eminem let's go!!!," one YouTube commenter writes in response to the trailer. "Can’t wait to see this," another says.

Eminem coined the term "stan" with the release of his 2000 hit of the same name, and it's since become common vernacular for overzealous fans. He's dealt with his fair share of these throughout his career, and has had to take legal action on multiple occasions.

Back in 2024, for example, a man named Matthew Hughes broke into his home in Clinton Township, Michigan. Reportedly, he entered the home through an unlocked door and stole a bike, then fled once he was spotted by a member of Eminem's security team. He was arrested a few days later after being spotted at a nearby Walmart. In 2020, Hughes broke into the Grammy winner's house yet again using a brick. This May, Hughes was sentenced to a maximum of 30 years on first-degree home invasion and stalking charges.

