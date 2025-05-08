Eminem’s Stalker Convicted After Second Home Invasion

BY Caroline Fisher 2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Eminem Stalker Convicted Hip Hop News
Eminem takes the stage before former president Barack Obama while campaigning for Kamala Harris at Huntington Place√äin Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last August, a man entered Eminem's home through an unlocked door, stole a bike, then fled when security spotted him.

Yesterday (May 7), the man accused of stalking Eminem for years was convicted following a jury trial. According to XXL, Matthew Hughes was found guilty of first-degree home invasion and aggravated stalking for breaking into the rapper's home in Clinton Township, Michigan in 2024. Reportedly, the jury deliberated for 90 minutes before reaching a verdict. The trial took just two days, and included a testimony by Eminem.

During the break-in, which took place in August, Hughes allegedly entered the house through an unlocked door and stole a bike. When he realized he'd been spotted by Em's security team, he fled. Four days later, one of the Grammy-winning artist's employees saw him at a nearby Walmart, and he was arrested. For now, he's yet to be sentenced, but he could be looking at multiple years behind bars. His sentencing is currently scheduled for June 17.

Unfortunately, this isn't his first offense. Back in 2020, Hughes broke into his house again. At the time, he used a brick to break a window and enter the home. Reportedly, he threatened to kill Eminem, but was able to be subdued until police arrived.

Read More: Kanye West Makes Surprise Dave Blunts Comparison To Eminem

Eminem's Stalker

He pleaded guilty to second-degree home invasion the following year, and was sentenced to five years of probation and time served. In 2019, Hughes was also arrested for trespassing after entering two properties searching for the MC. Eminem used to own one of them. His team has yet to publicly address the verdict.

Break-ins and stalking aren't the only crimes Eminem has allegedly been a victim of lately either. Earlier this year, it was reported that his former employee Joseph Strange is facing federal charges for the criminal infringement of a copyright and interstate transportation of stolen goods after allegedly stealing and leaking unreleased music.

Upon searching Strange's home, authorities found a whopping 12,000 audio files featuring work by Eminem and his collaborators. He's accused of selling some of this music to a person going by “Doja Rat” for $50K.

Read More: Rhymefest Recalls Eminem Allegedly Calling Him The N-Word During A Huge Rap Battle

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.7K
Estevan Oriol/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg Honors Dr. Dre, Eminem & More As Rap Royalty 13.2K
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Crime Eminem's Home Intruder Gets Time Served & Probation 806