Eminem’s Stalker Convicted After Second Home Invasion

Yesterday (May 7), the man accused of stalking Eminem for years was convicted following a jury trial. According to XXL, Matthew Hughes was found guilty of first-degree home invasion and aggravated stalking for breaking into the rapper's home in Clinton Township, Michigan in 2024. Reportedly, the jury deliberated for 90 minutes before reaching a verdict. The trial took just two days, and included a testimony by Eminem.

During the break-in, which took place in August, Hughes allegedly entered the house through an unlocked door and stole a bike. When he realized he'd been spotted by Em's security team, he fled. Four days later, one of the Grammy-winning artist's employees saw him at a nearby Walmart, and he was arrested. For now, he's yet to be sentenced, but he could be looking at multiple years behind bars. His sentencing is currently scheduled for June 17.

Unfortunately, this isn't his first offense. Back in 2020, Hughes broke into his house again. At the time, he used a brick to break a window and enter the home. Reportedly, he threatened to kill Eminem, but was able to be subdued until police arrived.

Eminem's Stalker

He pleaded guilty to second-degree home invasion the following year, and was sentenced to five years of probation and time served. In 2019, Hughes was also arrested for trespassing after entering two properties searching for the MC. Eminem used to own one of them. His team has yet to publicly address the verdict.

Break-ins and stalking aren't the only crimes Eminem has allegedly been a victim of lately either. Earlier this year, it was reported that his former employee Joseph Strange is facing federal charges for the criminal infringement of a copyright and interstate transportation of stolen goods after allegedly stealing and leaking unreleased music.