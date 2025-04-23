Rhymefest Recalls Eminem Allegedly Calling Him The N-Word During A Huge Rap Battle

Rhymefest says Eminem once called him the n-word during a rap battle at a music festival in Cincinnati, Ohio back in 1998. He explained that he had no issue with his use of the racial slur because he respected the rhyme and throught it was "dope."

"I battled Eminem in '98 at this compeition called Scribble Jam in Cincinnati," Rhymefest recalled during the It's Just My Opinion Podcast. "It was the biggest battle in the mid west and one of the biggest rap battles in the country. And a lot of famous rappers, DJs, and breakdancers came out of Scribble Jam."

He continued: "I battled Eminem and that was the first time a white guy ever called me a n***a. He said, 'I'll let my razor split you 'til they have to staple stitch you / This n***a took my facial tissue and turned it to a racial issue.' ... You couldn't even be mad. I realized something about racism that day-- it's why 'Family Guy' works. It's only good when it's funny. It only is non-offensive when its dope. Had you said that sh*t and not been dope, it would've been a problem."

Rhymefest concluded by joking that he won the battle, but Eminem won the war, referring to his unbelievably successful career in the following decades.

As the clip circulated on X (formerly Twitter), fans shared plenty of takes on the situation. "I can't even be mad either because that was a good line, but other n****s will take that like a serious episode of Good Times," one user wrote. Another countered: "Smfh this ain't nothing to laugh about."

Eminem New Documentary

In other news, Eminem's new Shady Films-produced documentary, STANS, will be premiering at the SXSW London Screen Festival on June 2. Named after Eminem's hit song, "Stan," the film will explore the pyschology of musicians' most devoted fans.