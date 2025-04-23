Rhymefest Recalls Eminem Allegedly Calling Him The N-Word During A Huge Rap Battle

BY Cole Blake 1410 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - April 2, 2019
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: Che 'Rhymefest' Smith visits SiriusXM Studios on April 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Rhymefest wasn't offended by Eminem's use of the word, instead suggesting it was okay because the bar was "dope."

Rhymefest says Eminem once called him the n-word during a rap battle at a music festival in Cincinnati, Ohio back in 1998. He explained that he had no issue with his use of the racial slur because he respected the rhyme and throught it was "dope."

"I battled Eminem in '98 at this compeition called Scribble Jam in Cincinnati," Rhymefest recalled during the It's Just My Opinion Podcast. "It was the biggest battle in the mid west and one of the biggest rap battles in the country. And a lot of famous rappers, DJs, and breakdancers came out of Scribble Jam."

He continued: "I battled Eminem and that was the first time a white guy ever called me a n***a. He said, 'I'll let my razor split you 'til they have to staple stitch you / This n***a took my facial tissue and turned it to a racial issue.' ... You couldn't even be mad. I realized something about racism that day-- it's why 'Family Guy' works. It's only good when it's funny. It only is non-offensive when its dope. Had you said that sh*t and not been dope, it would've been a problem."

Rhymefest concluded by joking that he won the battle, but Eminem won the war, referring to his unbelievably successful career in the following decades.

As the clip circulated on X (formerly Twitter), fans shared plenty of takes on the situation. "I can't even be mad either because that was a good line, but other n****s will take that like a serious episode of Good Times," one user wrote. Another countered: "Smfh this ain't nothing to laugh about."

Read More: Rhymefest Compares Old Kanye & New Kanye In "Rate The Bars"

Eminem New Documentary

In other news, Eminem's new Shady Films-produced documentary, STANS, will be premiering at the SXSW London Screen Festival on June 2. Named after Eminem's hit song, "Stan," the film will explore the pyschology of musicians' most devoted fans.

Steven Leckart serves as the director of the project while MTV Entertainment Studios will handle distribution. Those not in attendance at SXSW will be able to see the film on Paramount+, later this year.

Read More: Azealia Banks Claims That Kanye West & Rihanna Starved Her While Working On Music

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 53.0K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.5K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 590