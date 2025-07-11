Eminem has way too many bars under his belt, so much so that it's hard to think of things he hasn't rapped about. Just to be safe, Justin Bieber credited him as a composer-lyricist on "YUKON," one of the tracks off his new album SWAG.

Of course, this might sound shocking to a lot of Slim Shady fans out there, and plenty of folks had wild online reactions to this news. But according to Billboard, the reason for this credit is because of a particular Biebs lyric on the opening verse. "I can help you get a move on, like U-Haul, and I know."

This is actually a reference to a Marshall Mathers bar from the deluxe Recovery track from 2010, "Untitled." "Get up, baby, get a move on like a U-Haul, you can rack your brain," he raps on the cut. There's actually another Em reference to U-Hail on Music To Be Murdered By: Side B's "She Loves Me" record from 2020.

2 Chainz also appears on "YUKON," but it's as background vocals. Still, it makes sense that these MCs linked up on the same Justin Bieber cut. After all, Eminem and 2 Chainz have a few collabs from the past, including last year's "Kyrie & Luka" and the 2018 "Chloraseptic" remix also featuring Phresher.

"YUKON" – Justin Bieber

The Canadian superstar offered various hints of his fandom of the Detroit legend in the past, so this shouldn't come as much of a shock. Nevertheless, a lot of fans still raised their eyebrows at this "collaboration." We'll see if a real link-up manifests in the future.