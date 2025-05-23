Eminem has been sober for a very, very long time now, something that his collaborators like 2 Chainz respect to the fullest. However, Em's team is still more cautious than not when it comes to substances, which allegedly led to a hilarious moment.

As caught by UPROXX, the Atlanta rapper recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast in an episode published on Thursday (May 22). During the conversation, he recalled how Slim Shady's team apparently and temporarily banned him from smoking weed around him, something the Detroit legend himself overturned.

"When I did work with Eminem, I couldn’t smoke in there," 2 Chainz said of Eminem. "It was kinda funny. It was his people, not Eminem. Eminem was somewhere writing but his people are just so concerned with him, they put the speakers outside so I could listen to the beat. It’s a beautiful day in Malibu, I’m just smoking. I come back in to do my verse and the door’s closed and I’m in the booth smoking.

"And I see Em out there and I’m like, 'He in there while I’m recording, that’s hard,'" he continued. "He’s about to come in and say something but his people are like ‘No, don’t go in there, he’s smoking.' Em looks, like, ‘Sit the f**k down, what do you think I’m about to do?’ I remember them tripping on him and he was not tripping at all."

Eminem At Jelly Roll Concert

For those unaware, Eminem and 2 Chainz (or "Kyrie & Luka") have two official collaborations to their name, the other one being the "Chloraseptic" remix. Hopefully there's more where these came from, as their lyrical dexterity, chemistry, and charisma goes together incredibly well.

Speaking of this reminiscing, Em is throwing it back to his most acclaimed and essential album this week. The Marshall Mathers LP's 25th anniversary edition includes the live 2000s VMAs performances of "The Real Slim Shady" and "The Way I Am."

Also, Mathers put up some special vinyl editions and merch bundles up for sale to commemorate this achievement. Hopefully Eminem and 2 Chainz can celebrate this anniversary soon... With or without the latter's smoking.