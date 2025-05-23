2 Chainz Recalls How Eminem's Team Banned Him From Smoking Weed Around Him

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2 Chainz Eminem Team Banned Him Smoking Weed Hip Hop News
Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; American rapper 2 Chainz looks on in the skills challenge during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
2 Chainz and Eminem have a couple of collaborations under their belt, namely the "Chloraseptic" remix and "Kyrie & Luka."

Eminem has been sober for a very, very long time now, something that his collaborators like 2 Chainz respect to the fullest. However, Em's team is still more cautious than not when it comes to substances, which allegedly led to a hilarious moment.

As caught by UPROXX, the Atlanta rapper recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast in an episode published on Thursday (May 22). During the conversation, he recalled how Slim Shady's team apparently and temporarily banned him from smoking weed around him, something the Detroit legend himself overturned.

"When I did work with Eminem, I couldn’t smoke in there," 2 Chainz said of Eminem. "It was kinda funny. It was his people, not Eminem. Eminem was somewhere writing but his people are just so concerned with him, they put the speakers outside so I could listen to the beat. It’s a beautiful day in Malibu, I’m just smoking. I come back in to do my verse and the door’s closed and I’m in the booth smoking.

"And I see Em out there and I’m like, 'He in there while I’m recording, that’s hard,'" he continued. "He’s about to come in and say something but his people are like ‘No, don’t go in there, he’s smoking.' Em looks, like, ‘Sit the f**k down, what do you think I’m about to do?’ I remember them tripping on him and he was not tripping at all."

Read More: 2 Chainz Calls Out Employee Who Allegedly Stole Everything From One Of His Businesses

Eminem At Jelly Roll Concert

For those unaware, Eminem and 2 Chainz (or "Kyrie & Luka") have two official collaborations to their name, the other one being the "Chloraseptic" remix. Hopefully there's more where these came from, as their lyrical dexterity, chemistry, and charisma goes together incredibly well.

Speaking of this reminiscing, Em is throwing it back to his most acclaimed and essential album this week. The Marshall Mathers LP's 25th anniversary edition includes the live 2000s VMAs performances of "The Real Slim Shady" and "The Way I Am."

Also, Mathers put up some special vinyl editions and merch bundles up for sale to commemorate this achievement. Hopefully Eminem and 2 Chainz can celebrate this anniversary soon... With or without the latter's smoking.

Elsewhere, the hip-hop icon recently surprised his hometown of Detroit with a guest performance of "Lose Yourself" at a Jelly Roll concert. It was amazing to see, and a reminder that he's still as fiery as ever.

Read More: Eminem Sends Detroit Crowd Into Frenzy With Surprise Performance Of "Lose Yourself" Alongside Jelly Roll

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 20.0K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 1.8K
eminem Music Eminem Sends Detroit Crowd Into Frenzy With Surprise Performance Of "Lose Yourself" Alongside Jelly Roll 1257
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Original Content Every Eminem Feature: 2006-2009 13.3K