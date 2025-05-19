Eminem Sends Detroit Crowd Into Frenzy With Surprise Performance Of "Lose Yourself" Alongside Jelly Roll

Eminem and Jelly Roll have shown a deep admiration for one another and seeing them live onstage together looks to have been a treat for them.

Eminem had his fans mouths on the floor this past Sunday (May 18) thanks to a thrilling performance. The legend was back in his hometown of Detroit for a special show at Ford Field. The Real Slim Shady was playing his most famous hit "Lose Yourself," which isn't really news.

It dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 consecutive weeks and is one of the most recognized rap songs of all time. Everyone can recite the lyrics word for word.

However, what was special about this particular performance was the surprise special guest that joined Eminem. Per some clips on X obtained by AllHipHop, country singer and friend of rap Jelly Roll walked onstage halfway through.

It sent the 46,000 rowdy fans into an absolute feeding frenzy with ear-piercing screams ringing throughout the stadium. Jelly Roll assisted Em with the second verse onward, with the two eventually making their way closer to the crowd at the end.

"Long time no see! Detroit one more time, make some noise for Jelly Roll!" the hitmaker shouted out to the uproarious audience. Eminem also took to his Instagram with over 45 million followers to thank the country star and the fans for showing out.

"Detroit thanks for showing my friend @jellyroll615 so much love!!! 🙏 great to see y’all."

Eminem "Somebody Save Me"

This now marks the second time that these two have performed alongside one another. The previous time was at the Michigan Central concert last June.

For those not in the know, Jelly Roll has cited Em as one of his biggest musical inspirations on many occasions.

Around the release of The Death of Slim Shady, the Tennessee native took to his Instagram to talk about how he much meant to him growing up. "I always say my childhood hero’s lived somewhere between Willie Nelson and Eminem. As a teenager (and still today) I could recite every song on the Slim Shady album, the Marshal Mathers album and the Eminem show," he said.

"When I bonded out of jail at 17 years old and was sneaking into cyphers and battles in Nashville they would also play the "lose yourself" beat when I came out on stage at the freestyle battles. I related to every word Eminem wrote. I understand him and felt like he understood me, which was rare cause I spent most of my life feeling misunderstood."

Jelly Roll then thanked Eminem for sampling his hit "Save Me" on the album for the touching song dedicated to Hailie, "Somebody Save Me." "So you can imagine how I felt when I got that the call that Eminem would be sampling my song "Save Me" on his new album. And for him to use the song to discuss the other side of what could’ve happened if he would’ve allowed his demons to win brought me to tears."

