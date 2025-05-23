Eminem Drops 25th Anniversary Edition Of "The Marshall Mathers LP"

Eminem is a legend and on Friday, he dropped off a 25th anniversary edition of his iconic album "The Marshall Mathers LP."

Eminem has dropped a few classic albums throughout his career. Although some fans don't love his current output, they certainly yearn for the good old days. In 2000, Em dropped perhaps his greatest album, The Marshall Mathers LP.

This is a project that is looked back on fondly by hip-hop fans and it marks a critical shift in Eminem's path to superstardom. Well, it is celebrating its 25th anniversary and to celebrate, we have a new deluxe edition.

Overall, this new version of the album adds two songs. These are live performances of "The Real Slim Shady" and "The Way I Am." Both of these live versions are from the 2000 VMAs.

Eminem is also selling special merch packages and vinyl records of this new edition, over on his website. Em fans are passionate, and there is no denying that they are going to show out for this special anniversary. Your classic albums only turn 25 once, so it makes sense that Em would try and celebrate this milestone in a cool way.

Only time will tell when Em decides to drop another album. Although we're sure he is taking some time off following the release of The Death Of Slim Shady.

Eminem - The Marshall Mathers LP 25th Anniversary

Tracklist:

  1. Public Service Announcement 2000
  2. Kill You
  3. Stan (Ft. Dido)
  4. Paul (Skit)
  5. Who Knew
  6. Steve Berman (Skit)
  7. The Way I Am
  8. The Real Slim Shady
  9. Remember Me? (Ft. RBX & Sticky Fingaz)
  10. Im Back
  11. Marshall Mathers
  12. Ken Kaniff (Skit)
  13. Drug Ballad (Ft. Dina Rae)
  14. AmityVille (Ft. Bizzare)
  15. Bitch Please II (Ft. Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Xzibit & Nate Dogg)
  16. Kim
  17. Under The Influence (Ft. D12)
  18. Criminal
  19. The Real Slim Shady (Live From MTV VMAs / 2000)
  20. The Way I Am (Live From MTV VMAs / 2000)

