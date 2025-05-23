Eminem Drops 25th Anniversary Edition Of "The Marshall Mathers LP"

Eminem is a legend and on Friday, he dropped off a 25th anniversary edition of his iconic album "The Marshall Mathers LP."

Eminem is also selling special merch packages and vinyl records of this new edition, over on his website. Em fans are passionate, and there is no denying that they are going to show out for this special anniversary. Your classic albums only turn 25 once, so it makes sense that Em would try and celebrate this milestone in a cool way.

