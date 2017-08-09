stans
- AnticsCardi B Engages In Twitter War With Person Who Attacked Singer Over Legal CaseThe person is a Nicki Minaj superfan who also claimed Offset slept with Saweetie, to which Cardi adamantly denied.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMike Dean Apologizes After Trolling BTS & Facing Wrath Of Angry StansMike Dean admitted that he was upset after losing out on a Grammy for his work with Ye, although he said he's open to working with BTS down the road.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDenzel Curry Has Travis Scott Stans In Their FeelingsFollowing a brutally honest Q&A on Twitter, Denzel Curry found himself dealing with an army of scorned Travis Scott stans. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBenzino Strikes BackThough the Eminem Stans and the No Life Gang have proven relentless in their assault, Benzino remains defiant. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBenzino Unleashes Years Of Resentment Upon EminemOver the weekend, Benzino found himself unleashing decades of pent-up rage and resentment toward Eminem in a since-deleted Twitter spree. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Claps Back At Furious Stan ArmyRoyce Da 5'9's recent comments about Snoop Dogg and Eminem seemed to trigger the Stans, prompting them to turn on the Bad Meets Evil emcee. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicClaudia Jordan Blasts Barbz Who Threatened Her Grandmother & Teenage NieceClaudia Jordan and LisaRaye McCoy recently chatted about Lil Kim paving the way for Nicki Minaj and the Barbz weren't happy with the conversation.By Erika Marie
- MusicDoja Cat Reflects On Facing Barrage Of Nicki Minaj StansAfter facing the wrath from a murder of Nicki Minaj-Stanning Barbz, Doja Cat took to Beats 1 to clear the air about the misunderstanding gone awry. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsNicki Minaj Stans Seek To Cancel Doja Cat With Twitter TiradeNicki Minaj's Barbz relentlessly tried to get Doja Cat canceled and it didn't work.By Alexander Cole
- MusicConway Says Eminem's Stans Are "Nerds" Who Can't Relate With HimConway is keen on Eminem, Shady Records, but not the Stans.By Devin Ch
- BeefLord Jamar Doesn't Understand Why Conway Signed With EminemLord Jamar is bamboozled over Conway's newfound partnership. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBritney Spears Tells Fans Not To Believe The Lies & "All Is Well"The singer issued a statement after fans held a "Free Britney" protest.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Is "SHOOK" By Adele's Presence At Concert: "I Love This Woman"Their mutual stanning is adorable.By Zaynab
- SportsKanye West Has "Been Calling" Colin Kaepernick For White House MeetingYeezy peace summit?By Zaynab
- MusicYoungBoy Never Broke Again Nearly Stripped By Adoring MobThere's no stopping a lustful mob.By Mitch Findlay