Those who sent Eminem a letter between April-August 2024 may have their mail read or talked about in the rapper's forthcoming STANS documentary. According to XXL, Slim Shady gave the director and executive producer, Steven Leckart, access to all of it to use. He shared photos of the massive number of envelopes, including a breakdown of what Eminem received.
Leckart was incredibly touched on the rapper's behalf and astounded at how much the Detroit native has impacted countless people. "Opening every letter, I was struck by the personal stories and deep connections expressed by stans across the globe. There were drawings from young kids, confessional love letters, and heartfelt reflections about the profound ways Eminem’s music has genuinely helped people."
At the end of his caption is where he revealed that some of the mail will appear in the documentary. "A number of these real letters are featured in the film itself," Leckart said. The overall total was 407 pieces of mail coming from 14 countries.
There was also a wide range of letters such as wedding save-the-dates, baby shower invitations, Eagle Scout notices, birthday invites, and more. Moreover, 11 of them were from prisoners in states like Colorado, Tennessee, and Georgia.
While it's certainly incredibly to see the love that Eminem fans have, it's also not surprising in the slightest. It's a true testament to how profound his lyrics are. He truly is and always will be one of the best to ever do it.
For those wanting to see STANS, you won't have much time to waste. It premieres on Thursday, August 7 and will leave theaters on Sunday, August 10. 1,600 screens spread across 50 territories have access to it. That equates to 135 AMC establishments.
Of course, as the title suggests, it will be about severe fandom, and how prevalent it's been in the rapper's decorated career.
Speaking of movies, Happy Gilmore 2, which he stars in, hit Netflix last Friday, July 25. In the sequel to Adam Sandler's 1996 golf comedy, Em plays the son of the heckler from the first film.
