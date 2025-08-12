Eminem Announces Previously Unreleased Music To Appear On "STANS" Documentary Soundtrack

Eminem’s new documentary STANS is currently doing a limited run in theaters. The other day, Em showed up to the premiere in New York, a complete surprise to those in attendance. The doc takes a look at Em’s rise while also placing the spotlight on 20 of his fans, who discuss how his music has impacted them.

Eminem announced on Monday evening (August 11) that the official soundtrack will drop to accompany the release of the new movie.

Per Eminem's official online store, it will contain songs from the documentary and previously unreleased music. Of course, Eminem's catalog of unreleased music is vast, as is his catalog of leaked music. It dates back well over two decades at this point. It will be interesting to see if the "previously unreleased" music is actually fresh to the public or if it will be higher quality versions of tracks that fans have already been exposed to.

On the online store, the vinyl version of the STANS soundtrack is going for 43 USD, and it does not ship until January 2026. However, the streaming version will hit your service of choice on August 26.

Eminem "STANS" Documentary

Eminem has been the subject of documentaries in the past, but he has never been as involved in their production as he was with this one.

A clip of Em discussing his previous issues with addiction and how it affected his family life surfaced, specifically discussing the near-fatal overdose in 2007 and missing daughter Hailie's first recital, which he cites as the moment that made him commit to sobriety for life.