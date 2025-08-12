Eminem Announces Previously Unreleased Music To Appear On "STANS" Documentary Soundtrack

BY Devin Morton 284 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
eminem-announces-stans-soundtrack-hip-hop-news
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Eminem performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Eminem announced that the accompanying soundtrack to his forthcoming "STANS" documentary will feature previously unreleased music.

Eminem’s new documentary STANS is currently doing a limited run in theaters. The other day, Em showed up to the premiere in New York, a complete surprise to those in attendance. The doc takes a look at Em’s rise while also placing the spotlight on 20 of his fans, who discuss how his music has impacted them.

Eminem announced on Monday evening (August 11) that the official soundtrack will drop to accompany the release of the new movie.

Per Eminem's official online store, it will contain songs from the documentary and previously unreleased music. Of course, Eminem's catalog of unreleased music is vast, as is his catalog of leaked music. It dates back well over two decades at this point. It will be interesting to see if the "previously unreleased" music is actually fresh to the public or if it will be higher quality versions of tracks that fans have already been exposed to.

On the online store, the vinyl version of the STANS soundtrack is going for 43 USD, and it does not ship until January 2026. However, the streaming version will hit your service of choice on August 26.

Read More: Eminem Recalls Breaking Down In Tears After Overdose Cut Into His Family Time

Eminem "STANS" Documentary

Eminem has been the subject of documentaries in the past, but he has never been as involved in their production as he was with this one.

A clip of Em discussing his previous issues with addiction and how it affected his family life surfaced, specifically discussing the near-fatal overdose in 2007 and missing daughter Hailie's first recital, which he cites as the moment that made him commit to sobriety for life.

STANS is in theaters now, and will stream on Paramount+ when its in-person run comes to an end.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 71.7K
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Music Eminem Jokes About His Songs With Jessie Reyez 8.6K
37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Music Rapper Ez Mil Signs To Eminem And Dr. Dre's Record Label 5.0K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Eminem's Publisher Abruptly Drops "Lose Yourself" Lawsuit Over Car Dealership's TikTok Ads 962
Comments 0