Last year, if you were in major global markets like New York, San Francisco, London, or Dublin, you may have noticed huge groups of similar-looking people congregating in public squares. If you didn't know what was going on, we are here to inform you those were celebrity look alike competitions. Jeremy Allen White, Zendaya, and Timothee Chalamet were a few notable ones.

They were all the craze, but it seems the trend isn't going anywhere. Complex has just announced that they will proudly be hosting their own. They are calling on all Eminem doppelgangers and Stans alike to pop out to New York City, specifically at 620 Broadway in Brooklyn.

The "Eminem 'Stans' Pop-Up" will kick off at 11 a.m. and run until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 6. If you want to have the chance to be admitted, Complex's Instagram post about the contest includes a QR code. When you click on it, there's a button to RSVP.

This doesn't grant automatic entry, but they are still encouraging people to show up. Given that this event revolves around one of the biggest musical artists of all time, we have a feeling there's going to be a huge turnout.

Eminem Happy Gilmore 2

The outlet isn't revealing much in terms of how they will decide a winner or if there will be any prize. But Complex says there will be "special guests, Slim Shady merchandise, vinyl, & more!!!" It appears that the actual contest will be starting at 3 p.m. as that what is shown once you access the QR code.

Overall, it sounds like it will be a great time regardless of if you resemble Eminem enough or not.

In other news regarding the Detroit icon, he officially hit TV screens all over the world. Those who have Netflix are able to catch him in Happy Gilmore 2, the sequel to Adam Sandler's 90s comedy classic. Eminem plays the son of the heckler that tries to throw Happy off of his game in the OG film.

He sports the same clothing as his "dad" and does a pretty good "jacka*s!" impression, too. Sandler revealed how he got Em on board in another interview with Dan Patrick. He said he was hesitant to "bother" his friend and take him away from his "time" despite people associated with the project pushing for him to reach out.