Finesse2tymes is currently dealing with some serious family issues, and earlier this week, he decided to vent about them in a passionate freestyle. In it, he compared himself to Eminem, who famously had a rocky relationship with his mother before her 2024 death.

“Five years family problems, now I feel like Eminem,” Finesse2tymes rapped, per AllHipHop. He went on to call out those who failed to support him when he was at his lowest and facing a decade in prison. “I learned how to turn pain into profit,” he captioned the video. “Ps: I wasn’t finish I just Couldn’t control my emotions at end but yaw get it tho.”

The freestyle arrives shortly after Finesse2tymes' mother Pluria Alexander launched a GoFundMe campaign, asking for $6K to help cover her moving expenses. According to her, the rapper had been helping her out financially, but he cut her off following a recent dispute. She claimed that she was facing eviction as a result, also alleging that she was a victim of “narcissistic abuse” at the hands of her son.

Finesse2tymes' Mom GoFundMe

“Until recently, my son was helping me pay my bills, but after a falling out, I’ve been left to manage everything on my own,” she wrote. “This is the third time my son’s actions have left me homeless and each time it becomes harder to recover.”

She went on to slam him in a video, criticizing him for how he chooses to spend his money and calling him disrespectful. “You spent $4 million on n****s and b*tches. Weed. Flying muthaf*ckas back and forth. That’s what you spent your money on. Jewelry. You ain’t spent it on family,” she ranted. “And when a muthaf*cka do get something, guess what? They got to do something for it. It ain’t genuine. Keep your money.”

The dispute has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some insist that it's Finesse2tymes' responsibility to help his mother, others argue that he's free to do whatever he wants with his mother, and points out that the public doesn't know the whole story.