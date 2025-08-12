Some wild things have been said by the mother of Finesse2Tymes, Pluria Alexander, as of late. She claimed that her 33-year-old son hasn't been helping out her financially, leading to her facing eviction in Texas. Moreover, she alleges that she's been subjected to "narcissistic abuse" from Finesse2Tymes.

The reason for the alleged lack of assistance money wise stems from an argument he and Pluria got into. "Until recently, my son was helping me pay my bills, but after a falling out, I’ve been left to manage everything on my own," she said.

She said this alongside a GoFundMe she launched to help raise money for her move. Pluria has been targeting at least $6,000. Finesse's mom claimed further, "This is the third time my son’s actions have left me homeless and each time it becomes harder to recover."

At least as it stands right now, it doesn't sound like she's willing to forgive him or hash things out in a civil manner. In a separate post, Pluria scolded Finesse2Tymes, criticizing him for how he spends his money. "You spent $4 million on n****s and b*tches. Weed. Flying muthaf*ckas back and forth. That’s what you spent your money on. Jewelry. You ain’t spent it on family. And when a muthaf*cka do get something, guess what? They got to do something for it. It ain’t genuine. Keep your money."

Finesse2Tymes Mom

This led him to vent his frustrations with a freestyle, which saw him compare his situation to Eminem's with his mom. "Five years family problems, now I feel like Eminem," he rapped.

Overall, it's led to a lot of mixed reactions among social media users. Some are on the Memphis artist's side, while others are on Pluria's.

But Finesse is now out to prove that her mother is making all of this up. In one clip caught by Live Bitez, the rapper is presumably showing off all of the payments he's allegedly sent to his mom. The transactions read "Pluria Williams" to "Moms" and showing a variety of sums. They get into the low thousands and get as low as $55 dollars.

Another clip from the outlet shows him recording another song as a result of the familial dispute. At one point he raps, "Paid all mama bills, she turn around and called me broke."

But that's not all. 50 Cent recently chimed in, offering some advice from one son to the next. "Hey Finesse you look just like yo momma man just call her. I said what the f*ck do you do when that happens, nothing look at her and say you want some of this money or not. Stay yo a*s off the phone Ma, who showed you how to make a video anyway? @1finesse2tymes please don’t say nothing crazy."

Well, it seems Finesse isn't trying to hear any advice from anyone right now, because he didn't take too kindly to what Fif had to say. "When you call Marquise ill call her," he replied per The Neighborhood Talk. That would be a reference to his son, who 50 has had issues with in the past, over child support, for example.