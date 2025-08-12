50 Cent Offers Finesse2tymes Advice Amid Messy Dispute With His Mother

BY Caroline Fisher 820 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Finesse2tymes Advice Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach 50 Cent on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Finesse2tymes' mother launched a GoFundMe, alleging that her son's actions have left her "homeless."

Finesse2tymes' family drama continues, and recently, 50 Cent hopped online to give him some advice. Earlier this month, the Memphis rapper's mother Pluria Alexander launched a GoFundMe campaign, asking fans to donate money to cover her moving expenses. According to her, her son had been supporting her financially, but left her "facing eviction and the urgent need to find a new place to live” after a recent dispute.

“Until recently, my son was helping me pay my bills, but after a falling out, I’ve been left to manage everything on my own,” Alexander wrote. “This is the third time my son’s actions have left me homeless and each time it becomes harder to recover.”

While Finesse2tymes and his mother may not be getting along at the moment, 50 Cent believes the 33-year-old performer should at least try to patch things up.

Read More: Finesse2tymes Compares Himself To Eminem In Fiery Freestyle Amid Dispute With His Mother

Finesse2tymes Mom
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Finesse2Tymes performs at Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis. Stu Boyd II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Hey Finesse you look just like yo momma man just call her,” he wrote on Instagram, per AllHipHop. “I said what the f*ck do you do when that happens, nothing look at her and say you want some of this money or not. Stay yo a** off the phone Ma, who showed you how to make a video anyway? @1finesse2tymes please don’t say nothing crazy.”

Finesse2tymes has not issued a direct response to Fif at the time of writing, though he did recently share a cryptic message on his Instagram Story. “Keep ya eyes open And ya mouth shut,” it read.

He also dropped a passionate freestyle earlier this week, in which he compared himself to Eminem, who famously had issues with his mother. “I learned how to turn pain into profit,” he captioned the freestyle. “Ps: I wasn’t finish I just Couldn’t control my emotions at end but yaw get it tho.”

Read More: Finesse2Tymes’ Mom Ask For GoFundMe Donation With Claims Rapper Cut Her Off

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Finesse2tymes Compares Himself To Eminem Hip Hop News Music Finesse2tymes Compares Himself To Eminem In Fiery Freestyle Amid Dispute With His Mother 764
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 6.1K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene 31.0K
Michael Bezjian News DMX, Mase & The Lox Delivered A Dark Posse Cut On "N***az Done Started Something" 16.3K
Comments 0