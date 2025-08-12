Finesse2tymes' family drama continues, and recently, 50 Cent hopped online to give him some advice. Earlier this month, the Memphis rapper's mother Pluria Alexander launched a GoFundMe campaign, asking fans to donate money to cover her moving expenses. According to her, her son had been supporting her financially, but left her "facing eviction and the urgent need to find a new place to live” after a recent dispute.

“Until recently, my son was helping me pay my bills, but after a falling out, I’ve been left to manage everything on my own,” Alexander wrote. “This is the third time my son’s actions have left me homeless and each time it becomes harder to recover.”

While Finesse2tymes and his mother may not be getting along at the moment, 50 Cent believes the 33-year-old performer should at least try to patch things up.

Finesse2tymes Mom

Finesse2Tymes performs at Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis. Stu Boyd II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Hey Finesse you look just like yo momma man just call her,” he wrote on Instagram, per AllHipHop. “I said what the f*ck do you do when that happens, nothing look at her and say you want some of this money or not. Stay yo a** off the phone Ma, who showed you how to make a video anyway? @1finesse2tymes please don’t say nothing crazy.”

Finesse2tymes has not issued a direct response to Fif at the time of writing, though he did recently share a cryptic message on his Instagram Story. “Keep ya eyes open And ya mouth shut,” it read.