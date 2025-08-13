Finesse2Tymes took aim at his mother, Pluria Alexander, on an unreleased song he previewed on Instagram earlier this week. The move comes after she accused him of letting her struggle financially as he remains wealthy from his music career. “Got rich to help my folks, they hung me by a rope,” he raps over a sample of Teddy Pendergrass’ “Love T.K.O.” “Paid all momma bills, she turn around and called me broke/F*cked up how this sh*t go.”

Alexander initially called out her 33-year-old son while claiming she was facing eviction in Texas. "Until recently, my son was helping me pay my bills, but after a falling out, I’ve been left to manage everything on my own," she said. She also launched a GoFundMe to help raise money for her move, seeking at least $6,000. She further claimed: "This is the third time my son’s actions have left me homeless and each time it becomes harder to recover."

In another post, she complained about the way Finesse2Tymes allegedly spends his money. "You spent $4 million on n****s and b*tches. Weed. Flying muthaf*ckas back and forth. That’s what you spent your money on. Jewelry. You ain’t spent it on family. And when a muthaf*cka do get something, guess what? They got to do something for it. It ain’t genuine. Keep your money," she said.

Finesse2Tymes 50 Cent Drama

On top of dissing her in the aforementioned song, Finesse2Tymes also posted a screenshot of a series of money transfers he's made to his mother over the last year. The payments add up to thousands of dollars.