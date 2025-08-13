Finesse2Tymes Claps Back At His Mother For Trying To Expose Him On New Song

Broccoli City Festival Day 1
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Finesse2tymes performs live onstage during Broccoli City Festival Day 1 at RFK Stadium on July 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Finesse2Tymes' mother recently claimed to be facing eviction and said the rapper refused to help her financially.

Finesse2Tymes took aim at his mother, Pluria Alexander, on an unreleased song he previewed on Instagram earlier this week. The move comes after she accused him of letting her struggle financially as he remains wealthy from his music career. “Got rich to help my folks, they hung me by a rope,” he raps over a sample of Teddy Pendergrass’ “Love T.K.O.” “Paid all momma bills, she turn around and called me broke/F*cked up how this sh*t go.”

Alexander initially called out her 33-year-old son while claiming she was facing eviction in Texas. "Until recently, my son was helping me pay my bills, but after a falling out, I’ve been left to manage everything on my own," she said. She also launched a GoFundMe to help raise money for her move, seeking at least $6,000. She further claimed: "This is the third time my son’s actions have left me homeless and each time it becomes harder to recover."

In another post, she complained about the way Finesse2Tymes allegedly spends his money. "You spent $4 million on n****s and b*tches. Weed. Flying muthaf*ckas back and forth. That’s what you spent your money on. Jewelry. You ain’t spent it on family. And when a muthaf*cka do get something, guess what? They got to do something for it. It ain’t genuine. Keep your money," she said.

Read More: Finesse2Tymes Posts His Alleged Payments To His Mother, Calls Out 50 Cent Amid Dispute

Finesse2Tymes 50 Cent Drama

On top of dissing her in the aforementioned song, Finesse2Tymes also posted a screenshot of a series of money transfers he's made to his mother over the last year. The payments add up to thousands of dollars.

The drama eventually caught the attention of 50 Cent, who made headlines for sharing some advice for Finesse2Tymes. "Hey Finesse you look just like yo momma man just call her," he wrote on Instagram. "I said what the f*ck do you do when that happens, nothing look at her and say you want some of this money or not. Stay yo a*s off the phone Ma, who showed you how to make a video anyway? @1finesse2tymes please don’t say nothing crazy."

Read More: Tokyo Toni Roasts 50 Cent Following Social Media Run-In With Finesse2Tymes

