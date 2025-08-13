Tokyo Toni Roasts 50 Cent Following Social Media Run-In With Finesse2Tymes

50 Cent recently spoke on the Finesse2Tymes drama with his mother, and 50 Cent took to Instagram to roast him.

50 Cent and Finesse2Tymes recently had a brief back and forth on Instagram after 50 told Finesse to call his mother. Finesse's mother, Pluria Alexander recently claimed that her son hasn't been helping out her financially, leading to her facing eviction in Texas. She also alleges that she experienced "narcissistic abuse" from him. Tokyo Toni is now weighing in on the situation, specifically regarding what 50 had to say about it all.

The reason for the alleged lack of financial assistance from Finesse to his mother stems from an apparent argument. "Until recently, my son was helping me pay my bills, but after a falling out, I’ve been left to manage everything on my own," Pluria said alongside a GoFundMe she launched to help raise money for her move.

 50 Cent offered his take on Instagram. "Hey Finesse you look just like yo momma man just call her. I said what the f*ck do you do when that happens, nothing look at her and say you want some of this money or not. Stay yo a*s off the phone Ma, who showed you how to make a video anyway? @1finesse2tymes please don’t say nothing crazy." Finesse responded by telling 50 to call his own son Marquise, who he has been in financial disputes with in recent years.

Tokyo Toni addressed 50 on Instagram Live. "This dude 50 Cent, he do too much," she started. She then took aim at 50's mother, calling her a prostitute and saying she wasn't a "good h*e."

"Look at his own son, he don't even f**k with his own children and he's worried about someone else's son [...] Are you kidding me?"

50 Cent Finesse2Tymes Beef

Of course, Tokyo Toni has experienced her own fair share of familial drama with her daughter Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna. The replies to Live Bitez's Instagram post called that out, while others accused Toni of "clout chasing" with these latest comments.

50 Cent does not tend to let people speak about him without some type of rebuttal, so it will be interesting to see how he addresses Toni whenever he does respond to her inflammatory remarks.

