Drake's legal battle with Universal Music Group (UMG) continues, and recently, the Toronto rapper requested various documents from the company. This includes documents of any and all allegations of domestic violence, violence against women, or violence in general that have been made against Kendrick Lamar. He's also requesting documents pertaining to Dave Free and his relationship with the Compton MC's kids, per Kurrco.

For those who don't recall, Drake suggested that one of Kendrick's children with his fiancée Whitney Alford is allegedly Free's on his song "Family Matters," and accused him of domestic violence.

"Your baby mama captions always screamin', 'Save me' / You did her dirty all your life, you tryna make peace/ I heard that one of 'em little kids might be Dave Free / Don't make it Dave Free's / 'Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD / Then this is all makin' plenty f*ckin' sense to me," he raps.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

In his lawsuit, Drake accuses UMG of artificially inflating the success of Kendrick's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." The Grammy-winning song includes allegations that Drake and his OVO crew are pedophiles. He denies this, but alleges that UMG knowingly spread the accusations regardless.

UMG has yet to respond to this latest request, but earlier this week, Drake secured a major win in court. He began going after Kojo Menne Asamoah last month. He accuses him of playing a major rule in allegedly falsely boosting "Not Like Us" by coordinating secret payments on behalf of UMG executive Ramon Alvarez-Smikle.

Drake's team spent $75K and hired two private investigation firms in an attempt to serve Asamoah, but was unsuccessful until very recently. Reportedly, his team was able to serve him by mail at five different addresses on August 7. Now, Asamoah must "produce documents, information, or objects or to permit inspection of premises" related to the alleged botting as part of the subpoena.

"Plaintiff alleges that Mr. Asamoah 'possesses knowledge relating to UMG’s use of covert tactics to promote the Defamatory Material, including because Plaintiff believes that Mr. Asamoah was involved in directing payments and/or financial incentives from UMG to third parties involved in online botting for the purpose of artificially inflating the streaming numbers of the Recording,'" the filing states.